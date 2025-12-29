SoCalGas Update: Land Movement Likely Cause of Castaic Gas Line Rupture

SoCalGas reports that the most likely cause of the natural gas pipeline rupture in Castaic near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place was land movement at the site of the break.

The company issued the following update on the gas leak that closed all lanes of Interstate 5 for several hours and forced hundreds of Castaic residents to shelter in place on Saturday, Dec. 27 after the rupture was reported at 4:30 p.m.:

On the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 27, SoCalGas was alerted to a potential natural gas pipeline line break near the 5 freeway and Lake Hughes Road, in the community of Castaic.

On Saturday evening, SoCalGas crews safely isolated the damaged section of pipeline, stopping the leak. During the next few days, field construction will be observed as crews work to separate the damaged pipeline from the pipeline system.

There are no indications of an ignition or explosion.

The cause of the break is under investigation. However, significant land movement has been observed at the site of the break, and a preliminary inspection of the area by a geologist has determined this was the most likely cause of the pipeline break.

Crews are continuing to assess the damage and developing repair plans for the pipeline.

Currently, fewer than five non-residential natural gas customers are experiencing outages as a result of the break.

the I-5 freeway was reopened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27 after crews were able to stop the gas leak. Most shelter in place orders were also lifted on Saturday by 9:45 p.m.

