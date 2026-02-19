Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain

As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.

This brings the season’s exciting Foothill League, and post-league, soccer action to a close. But our teams will be back in action, and better than ever, in no time.

Girls Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-girls-soccer/

CIF Southern Section 2025-26 Girls Soccer Playoffs

Saugus (15-5-3, 10-1-1)

Playing in the Quarter Finals of Division 2 on Feb. 18, the Saugus Centurions lost to 12-7-4 Ayala by a score of 0-1 in regulation time.

Thus ends a great season for Saugus, and congratulations are in order.

Ayala will take on 19-0-1 San Marino on Saturday, Feb. 21 in the Semi Finals. SM was a 3-0 winner over 11-4-5 Portola in regulation time on Feb. 18.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (7-8-4, 5-4-3)

Playing in the Quarter Finals of Division 3 on Feb. 18, Valencia took it through overtime against 19-6-2 Crescenta Valley, tied at 0-0. But the Vikings got nudged out in the following penalty kick shootout, 4-5.

Valencia should also be congratulated on a good season, with a strong finish.

CV will take on 14-6-5 Paloma Valley on Saturday, Feb. 21 in the Semi Finals. PV was a 2-1 winner over 10-7-6 La Salle on Feb. 18.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

Like this: Like Loading...