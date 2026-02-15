Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance

The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the Santa Clarita Valley. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.

Boys Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-boys-soccer/

Girls Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-girls-soccer/

BOYS

Golden Valley (9-9-1, 5-6-1)

Golden Valley was that last Foothill League boys soccer team standing. Unfortunately, that ride came to an end on Friday, Feb. 13. Playing in Round 2 of Division 5, the Grizzlies lost to 12-6-2 San Marcos 0-4 in regulation time.

San Marcos will take on 17-2-4 Mountain View on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Quarter Finals.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

GIRLS

Saugus (15-4-3, 10-1-1)

Playing in Round 2 of Division 2, Saugus beat 11-3-9 Temecula Valley on Feb. 14 by a score of 2-0 in regulation time.

The Centurions move on to play 12-7-3 Ayala in the Quarter Finals on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. The location has not been published yet. Ayala was a 4-0 winner over 8-11-2 Beckman on Feb. 14.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (7-7-4, 5-4-3)

Playing in Round 2 of Division 3, Valencia got past 6-10-4 La Mirada by a score of 1-0 in regulation time on Feb. 14.

The Vikings will take on 18-6-2 Crescenta Valley in the Quarter Finals on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. The location has not been published yet. Crescenta Valley took down 10-4-6 Oxnard on Feb. 14 in double overtime by a score of 2-1.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

