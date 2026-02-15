Soccer Playoffs Update: Two Foothill League Girls Teams Advance

|
The Master's University swimming teams competed at the PCSC Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.
An update on a murder that occured on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Castaic, has been issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
The last Foothill League boys soccer team remaining in the playoffs went down last Friday, but the two girls teams winning in Round 1 continued winning in Round 2, so soccer lives on in the SCV. If they will just tell us where those teams will be playing in the Quarter Finals, we can get out there and make some noise.
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie">
</a>
Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
Saugus Union School District Dr. Colleen Hawkins will retire as Superintendent of SUSD at the end of this school year, June 30. The
Board has begun the process of selecting the next superintendent for the SUSD district.
At our Board meeting this week, I voted "no" on another countywide sales tax. Los Angeles County already has the highest sales tax of any major metropolis.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a reception for its art exhibit, "Vessels," 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the SCAA Gallery.
The Santa Clarita/ Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will presents its "Mardi Gras Casino Night Fundraiser," 6-11 p.m., Saturday March 7 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss existing and anticipated litigation.
State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has announced the introduction of SB 1060, legislation establishing a statewide standard requiring large residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation facilities to be located at least 1,000 feet away from public or private elementary schools, secondary schools and daycare centers.
Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory. None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.
The Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will present John Boston, a columnist for The Signal newspaper in Santa Clarita, as he shares humorous and secret tales of Santa Clarita Valley newspaper legends Ruth and Scott Newhall on Sunday, Feb. 22 at noon.
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Locke Ladies Collaborative Members and Santa Clarita Artists Association will present "Celebration of Santa Clarita First & Famous Black Trailblazers," a Black History Month book release and art exhibit reception, 3:30-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. at the SCAA Gallery.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) paid tribute, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, an age 12 and under girls hockey team involved in a tragic traffic accident last month.
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill
will present "Rock en Español vs. 80’s New Wave" featuring the Golden State Band, Friday, Feb. 20 with live music starting at 10 p.m.
