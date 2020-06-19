Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
June 19
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
|
Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
|
With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has modified its current Health Officer Order to allow re-opening of nail salons, cosmetology services, tattoo parlors, bars and more as of Friday.
|
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
|
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday requiring counties to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
|
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
|
The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.
|
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
|
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
|
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
|
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance Thursday that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings.
|
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
|
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
|
SACRAMENTO – As we head into the summer months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and in good repair.
|
|
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, including the 13th fatality at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley COVID-related death toll to 27 residents.
|
Los Angeles County's "Great Plates Delivered" program has been extended through Friday, July 10, offering three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
|
To know whether the pandemic is getting better or worse, you need to have only two questions answered by your local hospital: How many ventilators are available? How many ICU beds are available?
|
DFY in SCV (Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) is excited to announce a virtual “Stay Safe” Summer Series starting Thursday, June 18.
