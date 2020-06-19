Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Statistically, older adults have a higher chance of dying from COVID-19. Out of fear, most seniors remain home in isolation.

With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.

Prior to the pandemic, many older seniors were already living in isolation with resultant depression and loneliness.

Please be aware of older neighbors in your community. A friendly “hello” or acknowledgment goes a long way. Plus, assisting them with shopping or errands can be helpful, and even a phone call once in a while will enliven their day.

Our senior center makes contact-phone calls and is setting up creative ideas through technology, arranging “table talk” conversations with friends. Check with your local senior center to see if you can help.

Older adults are now subject to different rules for sheer protection. Be they a relative or not (and remember, we are all related), open your heart and provide a caring voice to raise their spirit out of isolation.

Needless to say, wear a mask.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.