Soledad Fire at 68% Containment, Firefighters Monitoring Hot Spots

The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

More than 400 fire personnel worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning as a combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidities and gusty winds were expected to elevate fire weather conditions to burn areas, read a Fire Department news release on the blaze, dubbed the Soledad Fire.

“Crews will work through the day scouting for any potential flare-ups, while performing mop-up of hot spots and holding containment lines,” read the release.

The blaze was first reported Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. and quickly spread in the area of Soledad Canyon Road and the State Route 14, prompting highway closures and an evacuation order that affected a total of nine homes and 40 residents by Monday morning.

They were allowed to return by the afternoon hours Monday. All lanes of the northbound Highway 14 had also reopened that day. Motorists were advised to slow down in the area for first responders and highway workers.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while working on the fire line Monday. No structures were damaged or destroyed and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Fire Department officials said.