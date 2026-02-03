Solo Art Exhibit, ‘I’m a Part of Nature’ by Keiji Ichikawa at Valencia Library

The city of Santa Clarita presents “I’m a Part of Nature,” a solo exhibition by Keiji Ichikawa, on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch now through Wednesday, April 15.

This exhibition invites viewers to reflect on humanity’s deep connection to the natural world through expressive, color-driven paintings inspired by lived experience and observation.

The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch is located at 23743 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

“I’m a Part of Nature” features a series of recent acrylic works that interpret real landscapes through emotion, memory and sensory perception rather than literal realism. Ichikawa’s paintings are rooted in the belief that humans do not own nature, but belong to it, a philosophy shaped by his childhood in Tokyo during a period of heavy pollution and reinforced through a lifetime of travel and artistic exploration. Drawing from sketches and photographs, Ichikawa allows color, intuition and his “six senses” to guide each composition, resulting in works that balance structure with abstraction.

Born in Japan and later living in Paris before settling in Southern California, Ichikawa brings a global perspective to his practice. Influenced by his parents’ work as traditional kimono artisans, he uses a limited palette of primary colors to build layered, expressive scenes. Often including a small, painted self-figure within each work, Ichikawa invites viewers into the space of the painting, encouraging contemplation and personal connection.

To learn more about “I’m a Part of Nature” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@santa-clarita.com.

Photo: “Oak Tree at Cheeseboro Park” by Keiji Ichik.

