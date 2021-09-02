header image

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
| Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Bras for a Cause

The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.

While it is sold out, interested parties may contact SIV to be put on a waiting list. The group is also is still accepting donations for the auctions, and advertising opportunities are also still available.

The event, titled, “Wanderlust,” will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, the fundraiser features hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Keeping with the theme “Wanderlust,” the bras and their accompanying live baskets will represent different countries from around the world. Silent auction baskets will also be available.

This year’s proceeds benefit local programs and services that assist women and girls in the community, including the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer patients. “Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised upwards of $295,000 since its inception. More information on the event and Soroptimist International of Valencia may be found on their website: https://sivalencia.org.

Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974. Tax ID #95-4834196.

For event information, please contact BFAC@SIValencia.org.
