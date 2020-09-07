South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5

Firefighters responded to the South Fire, a vehicle fire that spread to brush in Castaic, on Monday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 5.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to a vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, just before 9 a.m., according to fire officials.

A Sigalert was issued, shutting down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the 2,000-foot level for an unknown duration due to the fire, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Dubbed the South Fire, the blaze threatened structures along Ridge Route Road, fire officials said.

By 9:30 a.m., firefighters had a handle on the fire, canceling the second alarm assignment.

At 9:45 a.m., firefighters declared forward progress had been stopped at 3.65 acres, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.