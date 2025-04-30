SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements

The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.

The on-ramp will begin its closure on May 5 and is expected to reopen on June 4.

Local motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow recommended detours.

The I-5 North County Enhancement Project is designed to:

-Enhance safety and traffic flow for motorists and freight trucks along the corridor.

-Relieve bottlenecks and improve overall mobility.

-Support future growth in the Santa Clarita Valley and promote long-term economic development throughout North Los Angeles County.

This $679 million highway project is one of L.A. Metro’s key Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiatives and is expected to be completed by 2026, well ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Detour 1 (for eastbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):

-Head north on The Old Road

-Turn east on Chiquella Lane

-Continue south on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp

Detour 2 (for westbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):

-Head north on Wiley Canyon Road

-Turn east on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp

For additional information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, please visit metro.net/i‐5‐enhancements. The project team can be reached via email at i5enhancements@metro.net or by phone at 213.922.2772.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...