SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements

The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
The on-ramp will begin its closure on May 5 and is expected to reopen on June 4.
Local motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow recommended detours.
The I-5 North County Enhancement Project is designed to:
-Enhance safety and traffic flow for motorists and freight trucks along the corridor.
-Relieve bottlenecks and improve overall mobility.
-Support future growth in the Santa Clarita Valley and promote long-term economic development throughout North Los Angeles County.
This $679 million highway project is one of L.A. Metro’s key Twenty-Eight by ’28 initiatives and is expected to be completed by 2026, well ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
Detour 1 (for eastbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):
-Head north on The Old Road
-Turn east on Chiquella Lane
-Continue south on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp
Detour 2 (for westbound Calgrove Boulevard traffic):
-Head north on Wiley Canyon Road
-Turn east on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to access the southbound I-5 on-ramp
For additional information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, please visit metro.net/i‐5‐enhancements. The project team can be reached via email at i5enhancements@metro.net or by phone at 213.922.2772.
