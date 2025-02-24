Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom

California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.

Wildflower growth depends on a delicate mix of weather factors, including rain and its timing, amount of sunlight, seasonal temperature patterns and wind, that cause the bloom timing and the number of flowers seen across the region to vary from year to year.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve has received less rainfall this fall and winter season compared to years like 2017 and 2019, when sections of the park saw an extraordinary bloom.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has received less than an inch of rain at its headquarters this winter, well below the annual average of around 5.5 inches. The park averaged more than 6 inches in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2023 when sections of the park saw a significant bloom.

Parks like Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Chino Hills State Park, Red Rock Canyon State Park, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch and Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Areas and Picacho State Recreation Area have seen spectacular springtime blooms in past years. Historically, significant wildflower displays have followed seasons when the seasonal rainfall total is well over the area average.

Although the wildflower display may be small this year, these parks remain incredible destinations offering stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park – With or without wildflowers, California’s largest state park is a desert explorer’s paradise. Wind-carved rock formations, bighorn sheep and some of the best stargazing in the state as a recognized International Dark-Sky Park make this a must-visit location. Make sure to hike Slot Canyon.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve – Rolling hills and sweeping valley views define this unique desert landscape, home to seven miles of trails and wildlife such as meadowlarks, hawks, coyotes and bobcats. Visitors can see the current bloom by checking out the PoppyCam live feed.

Chino Hills State Park – Spring in this park offers expansive vistas, peaceful grasslands and an extensive trail system perfect for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Keep an eye out for coyotes, deer and red-tailed hawks. For any bloom updates, visit their spring wildflowers webpage.

Red Rock Canyon State Park – This park’s towering red and cream-colored cliffs create a dramatic backdrop for hiking, photography and geology enthusiasts. Visitors may spot roadrunners, hawks, lizards and other desert wildlife.

Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area – For off-roading enthusiasts, this park remains a thrilling destination year-round, with 85,000 acres of magnificent desert terrain open for exploration and recreation.

Picacho State Recreation Area – Nestled along the Colorado River, this remote park is ideal for kayaking, fishing and hiking in the springtime and features diverse plants and wildlife such as beavertail cactus, wild burros and thousands of migratory waterfowl.

Recreate Responsibly

For those wishing to visit these desert areas, State Parks is providing visitors with tips on how to explore safely and responsibly, especially in the desert parks where the landscapes change due to storms, cell service is limited and temperatures vary.

Understand the Area

Cell coverage can be spotty or nonexistent in some parks, be prepared.

Read about your state park destination online and download a map prior to a visit, especially if visiting a desert. Many GPS and map apps will route to dirt roads requiring four-wheel drive vehicles. Also consider downloading OuterSpatial, the official app of California State Parks, for updated information about the park.

Know your vehicle’s limits and which areas allow off-highway vehicle recreation.

Please pull safely off the roadway when viewing wildlife or taking photos, leaving the roadways clear for traffic. Select a turnout or shoulder no more than one car length off the roadway to pull over. In off-highway vehicle areas, driving is not limited to established roadways, but plants and natural features are still protected.

Leave an itinerary of your trip with a family member or friend with information such as time of departure and expected return, where you plan to visit and names of everyone in your group. This will provide law enforcement personnel with a location to search in the event of a rescue.

Check the Weather

While planning a trip, check weather conditions. Be prepared and plan for all types of weather in the forecast.

Make sure all the equipment and clothing are appropriate for the expected weather. Outdoor conditions can change quickly, especially in the desert.

Bring sunscreen, a hat, layers of clothing and closed-toe shoes to avoid injury.

Respect the Landscapes

Each park has unique landscapes. Stay on designated trails whenever possible. Tread lightly in the desert. Do not trample flowers.

When viewing the blooms, take only pictures. Flower picking is prohibited.

If dogs are permitted (check the park webpage), they must remain on leash, on designated roads, in campgrounds and in picnic areas. Dogs are not allowed on hiking trails, in the backcountry or in the wildflower fields. Do not leave dogs unattended in your vehicles – temperatures can reach lethal levels.

Drone use may be prohibited. If drone use is allowed, a filming permit from individual state park units must be requested. Please visit the Drones in State Parks webpage for more information.

Help keep the landscapes pristine, leaving it better than when you arrived by packing out anything you packed in – pack it in, pack it out.

Know Your Body Limitations

Bring plenty of food and water. There are often no restaurants, gas stations or stores near these parks.

Drink plenty of water prior to the visit to remain hydrated and avoid heat-related emergencies.

Walk at a pace that allows you to talk easily. If you are too out of breath to speak, you are probably working too hard. Take a rest or stop exercising.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Whether viewing wildflowers, hiking or camping, it is important for visitors to plan their outdoor adventure properly. For more safety tips, visit parks.ca.gov/safetytips.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...