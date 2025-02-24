header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
| Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Poppys in bloom

California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.

Wildflower growth depends on a delicate mix of weather factors, including rain and its timing, amount of sunlight, seasonal temperature patterns and wind, that cause the bloom timing and the number of flowers seen across the region to vary from year to year.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve has received less rainfall this fall and winter season compared to years like 2017 and 2019, when sections of the park saw an extraordinary bloom.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has received less than an inch of rain at its headquarters this winter, well below the annual average of around 5.5 inches. The park averaged more than 6 inches in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2023 when sections of the park saw a significant bloom.

Parks like Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Chino Hills State Park, Red Rock Canyon State Park, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch and Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Areas and Picacho State Recreation Area have seen spectacular springtime blooms in past years. Historically, significant wildflower displays have followed seasons when the seasonal rainfall total is well over the area average.

Although the wildflower display may be small this year, these parks remain incredible destinations offering stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park – With or without wildflowers, California’s largest state park is a desert explorer’s paradise. Wind-carved rock formations, bighorn sheep and some of the best stargazing in the state as a recognized International Dark-Sky Park make this a must-visit location. Make sure to hike Slot Canyon.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve – Rolling hills and sweeping valley views define this unique desert landscape, home to seven miles of trails and wildlife such as meadowlarks, hawks, coyotes and bobcats. Visitors can see the current bloom by checking out the PoppyCam live feed.

Chino Hills State Park – Spring in this park offers expansive vistas, peaceful grasslands and an extensive trail system perfect for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Keep an eye out for coyotes, deer and red-tailed hawks. For any bloom updates, visit their spring wildflowers webpage.

Red Rock Canyon State Park – This park’s towering red and cream-colored cliffs create a dramatic backdrop for hiking, photography and geology enthusiasts. Visitors may spot roadrunners, hawks, lizards and other desert wildlife.

Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area – For off-roading enthusiasts, this park remains a thrilling destination year-round, with 85,000 acres of magnificent desert terrain open for exploration and recreation.

Picacho State Recreation Area – Nestled along the Colorado River, this remote park is ideal for kayaking, fishing and hiking in the springtime and features diverse plants and wildlife such as beavertail cactus, wild burros and thousands of migratory waterfowl.

Recreate Responsibly

For those wishing to visit these desert areas, State Parks is providing visitors with tips on how to explore safely and responsibly, especially in the desert parks where the landscapes change due to storms, cell service is limited and temperatures vary.

Understand the Area

Cell coverage can be spotty or nonexistent in some parks, be prepared.

Read about your state park destination online and download a map prior to a visit, especially if visiting a desert. Many GPS and map apps will route to dirt roads requiring four-wheel drive vehicles. Also consider downloading OuterSpatial, the official app of California State Parks, for updated information about the park.

Know your vehicle’s limits and which areas allow off-highway vehicle recreation.

Please pull safely off the roadway when viewing wildlife or taking photos, leaving the roadways clear for traffic. Select a turnout or shoulder no more than one car length off the roadway to pull over. In off-highway vehicle areas, driving is not limited to established roadways, but plants and natural features are still protected.

Leave an itinerary of your trip with a family member or friend with information such as time of departure and expected return, where you plan to visit and names of everyone in your group. This will provide law enforcement personnel with a location to search in the event of a rescue.
Check the Weather

While planning a trip, check weather conditions. Be prepared and plan for all types of weather in the forecast.

Make sure all the equipment and clothing are appropriate for the expected weather. Outdoor conditions can change quickly, especially in the desert.

Bring sunscreen, a hat, layers of clothing and closed-toe shoes to avoid injury.

Respect the Landscapes

Each park has unique landscapes. Stay on designated trails whenever possible. Tread lightly in the desert. Do not trample flowers.

When viewing the blooms, take only pictures. Flower picking is prohibited.

If dogs are permitted (check the park webpage), they must remain on leash, on designated roads, in campgrounds and in picnic areas. Dogs are not allowed on hiking trails, in the backcountry or in the wildflower fields. Do not leave dogs unattended in your vehicles – temperatures can reach lethal levels.

Drone use may be prohibited. If drone use is allowed, a filming permit from individual state park units must be requested. Please visit the Drones in State Parks webpage for more information.

Help keep the landscapes pristine, leaving it better than when you arrived by packing out anything you packed in – pack it in, pack it out.

Know Your Body Limitations

Bring plenty of food and water. There are often no restaurants, gas stations or stores near these parks.

Drink plenty of water prior to the visit to remain hydrated and avoid heat-related emergencies.

Walk at a pace that allows you to talk easily. If you are too out of breath to speak, you are probably working too hard. Take a rest or stop exercising.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Whether viewing wildflowers, hiking or camping, it is important for visitors to plan their outdoor adventure properly. For more safety tips, visit parks.ca.gov/safetytips.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
FULL STORY...
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner. 
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
SCVNews.com