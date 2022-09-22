header image

‘Southern Fried Funeral’ Opening Friday at Canyon Theatre Guild
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Canyon Theatre Guild 2

The fun family comedy “Southern Fried Funeral” opens Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m., at the Canyon Theatre Guild with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders.

Originally from New York City, Brad Sergi heads this production as the director of an undeniably hilarious cast. Sergi is well established here in Newhall, having worked on a multitude of productions at both CTG and The Rep – where he directed a sizzling production of Tennessee William’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. He also has an extensive history as a multi-hyphenate creative in Hollywood, having shared the screen with Robert Duvall in The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper. He has also appeared in hit network TV shows,
including NBC’s E.R. and Disney Channel’s The Suite Life on Deck.

Now Sergi is helming one of CTG’s newest productions, which is sure to be full of non-stop laughs. The Frye family reunites when Dewey Frye dies and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces — that is if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Frye family is no exception. It’s a big-hearted comedy about family…Southern-style.

The show will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on October 30. Tickets can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

