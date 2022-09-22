‘Southern Fried Funeral’ Opening Friday at Canyon Theatre Guild

The fun family comedy “Southern Fried Funeral” opens Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m., at the Canyon Theatre Guild with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders.
Originally from New York City, Brad Sergi heads this production as the director of an undeniably hilarious cast. Sergi is well established here in Newhall, having worked on a multitude of productions at both CTG and The Rep – where he directed a sizzling production of Tennessee William’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. He also has an extensive history as a multi-hyphenate creative in Hollywood, having shared the screen with Robert Duvall in The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper. He has also appeared in hit network TV shows,
including NBC’s E.R. and Disney Channel’s The Suite Life on Deck.
Now Sergi is helming one of CTG’s newest productions, which is sure to be full of non-stop laughs. The Frye family reunites when Dewey Frye dies and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces — that is if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people, and the Frye family is no exception. It’s a big-hearted comedy about family…Southern-style.
The show will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on October 30. Tickets can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.
Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.