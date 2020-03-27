Space Force Launch, Space Cadets Largely Unaffected by COVID-19

The Space Force launched in late December and, as it approaches its 100th day, its forward momentum is unabated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of space operations said Friday.
“The men and women in U.S. Space Command and the U.S. Space Force are executing our 24/7, no-fail missions to protect and defend our nation’s space centers,” Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, who also serves as commander of U.S. Space Command, said during a telephone news conference at the Pentagon.
“Whether it’s operating in an increasingly competitive, congested or contested space domain hundreds of thousands of miles above us or continuing to provide space-enabling capabilities to the joint and allied force, mission partners and commercial sector, we’re safely and effectively conducting our missions,” he said.
An “advanced, extremely high frequency” military communications satellite launched into orbit for the Space Force yesterday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., is the nation’s sixth such satellite.
Raymond said Spacecom has worked to provide additional communications bandwidth in response to requests from the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy as it heads to Los Angeles to handle trauma patients, freeing up civilian hospitals to handle more COVID-19 patients.
“We optimize the constellation or the payloads to be able to provide that support,” he said. “We’re doing that for every request that we may get.”
Raymond currently is the only member of the Space Force, but he said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, his senior enlisted advisor, has been identified as the second person who will be sworn into the Space Force. That swearing-in will be delayed until a ceremony can be held to welcome him into the new service, the general said.
In May, 64 cadets enrolled at the Air Force Academy are expected to graduate and be direct-commissioned into the Space Force, Raymond said. Additionally, he said, the Space Force is “on track” with plans for transferring as many as 16,000 people attached to the Space Force from other services into the Space Force as permanent members.
The Space Force is “moving out at full speed” to make announcements on a variety of topics that will be of interest to future Space Force members and the entire Defense Department, the general said.
“We have our first flag, for example, and we’ll do a presentation on that flag,” he said. “We’ve got the naming of our space professionals — we did a crowdsourcing.” Officials received more than 700 responses to a call for suggestions, he added.
“We’re narrowing down that list, and I think you’ll be hearing an announcement on that in the very near future,” Raymond said.
Also, he said, some Air Force installations that have mostly space-related missions will be renamed. Some of those bases that will eventually be renamed are Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, and three bases in Colorado: Schriever Air Force Base, Peterson Air Force Base and Buckley Air Force Base.
“That requires a ceremony,” Raymond said. “We want to do that right. We want to do that safely, so we’ll schedule those when we can do that in an appropriate manner and keeping everybody that would attend that ceremony safe.”
An Atlas V rocket launches at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., to take an AEHF-6 satellite into orbit, March 26, 2020. The sophisticated communications relay satellite is the first Defense Department payload launched for the Space Force. | Photo: Joshua Conti, Air Force.
When it comes to protecting Space Command personnel from coronavirus to ensure continuation of the mission, Raymond said appropriate guidelines are being followed.
“We have enhanced our disinfectant consistent with the national guidelines,” he said. “We have done the social distancing; we spread our crews out. We have monitored them before they come into the operations floor to make sure that they don’t have temperatures, for example. We have taken some pretty significant steps to make sure that those airmen that are absolutely critical to our nation are protected, that their families are protected, and that we can continue to provide those capabilities for a nation.”
The general also said that if members of critical mission crews contract COVID-19, there are “backup crews” segregated from other crews who could fill in.
“We have multiple layers of defense to protect the remaining crews,” he said.
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
President Donald Trump on Friday used the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin mass ventilator production so hospitals across the U.S. have enough to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12.
The House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion legislative response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Friday, sending to President Donald Trump’s desk a measure giving checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.
It's been a dry winter: Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the northern half of the state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Most Americans now consider the coronavirus a major threat to the collective health of the U.S. as an even larger majority sees the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as threatening to the economy, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
The United States has surpassed China and Italy to become the world leader in COVID-19 cases with the highest number, according to health data released Thursday, and also recorded its highest single-day death toll since the novel coronavirus emerged.
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.