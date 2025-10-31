header image

October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
| Friday, Oct 31, 2025
Spectrum Single MOthers

Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

This is the fourth Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to Single Mothers Outreach, bringing the total donation to $30,000 from Charter Communications.

Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach alongside Mayor Bill Miranda on Thursday, Oct. 30. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for their continued support over the past three years that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Yorleni Sapp, Executive Director, Single Mothers Outreach. “Spectrum’s contributions have made a difference in the lives of many local families in need of resources and a helping hand.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated the organization for the grant.

“Single Mothers Outreach has improved the lives of so many parents and families in our local community,” said Jeffrey, Spectrum Senior Account Executive. “Spectrum’s ongoing support over the past few years has made a meaningful impact, and I’m grateful that my company offers the opportunity to give back in this way.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants have provided funding to nearly 600 local nonprofits in 35 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Wally Bakare, Regional Vice President, West for Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across the country.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available at https://corporate.charter.com/community-impact.

Spectrum Single MOthers

Spectrum presented Single Mothers Outreach with a $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant to support single parents with critical services including clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more. From left: Douglas Tripp, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs; John Evarts, SMO Board of Directors Chair; Yorleni Sapp, SMO Executive Director; Adrianne Sears, Spectrum, Director of Government and Community Strategy; Virginia Miranda; Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilmember Patsy Ayala.
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser

Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival

Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
The Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has announced its Annual Cultural Festival, “Halina sa Aming Bayan” (Come to Our Town), in honor of Filipino-American History Month, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Newhall Community Center.
FULL STORY...

Dixon Health Center Duck Dash Success, Now Selling Ducks for 2026

Dixon Health Center Duck Dash Success, Now Selling Ducks for 2026
Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025
The 22nd Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 7: Our Community Salutes Hosts Enlistee Recognition Ceremony

Nov. 7: Our Community Salutes Hosts Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025
Our Community Salutes will host an Enlistee Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Sand Canyon Country Club, celebrating local young men and women who have enlisted in the Armed Forces of the United States.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master's University women's volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
College of the Canyons men's soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
College of the Canyons women's golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
State Awards $2.3 Mil. to LASD for Traffic Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs
State Awards $2.3 Mil. to LASD for Traffic Enforcement
Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence will honor Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, among other state leaders, for work in supporting survivors of domestic violence.
Schiavo to Receive Award for Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence
Jason Gibbs | Costumes, Candy, Caution
Across our community families are preparing for a night filled with costumes, candy and celebration for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.
Jason Gibbs | Costumes, Candy, Caution
Aliso Canyon Town Hall Marks Decade Since Gas Blowout
Survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout and advocates held a town hall on Sunday, Oct. 26 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, the largest methane blowout in United States history.
Aliso Canyon Town Hall Marks Decade Since Gas Blowout
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
The Valley Industry Association of the Santa Clarita Valley hosted its 2025 BASH, The Mad Hatters Ball, on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Valley Industry Association Celebrates Excellence at ‘The Mad Hatters Ball’
Nov 6: Magical Craft Herbology Class at Newhall Library
End the magical crafting season with a touch of magic with Herbology Class, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Nov 6: Magical Craft Herbology Class at Newhall Library
Nov. 9: Photographer David L. Brix Presents ‘Far Out Places’ Artist Reception
Photographer David L. Brix has announced his exhibit, "Far Out Places," will be on view at the Teacision Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 14.
Nov. 9: Photographer David L. Brix Presents ‘Far Out Places’ Artist Reception
Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
The Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has announced its Annual Cultural Festival, “Halina sa Aming Bayan” (Come to Our Town), in honor of Filipino-American History Month, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Newhall Community Center.
Nov. 8: Fil-Am of SCV, Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosts Cultural Festival
Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
Cezanne Youmazzo has been appointed General Manager of Valencia’s Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club.
Henry Mayo Fitness, Health Club Names New General Manager
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
College of the Canyons professor Dr. Eddie Becton will deliver the scholarly presentation “The Soul of a Nation: A History of Black Music Informing Democracy” on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Nov. 13: COC Scholarly Presentation Explores How Black Music Shaped Democracy
L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
L.A. County Parks is helping those at risk keep access to food during the federal government shutdown. 
L.A. County Food Programs for Youth, Seniors Still Open During Shutdown
Nov. 1-16: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Baby’
Audiences are invited to laugh, cry, and celebrate the miracle of life with BABY, opening Nov. 1 and playing through Nov. 16 at The Olive Branch, located inside the Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 1-16: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Baby’
COC Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Clinical Lab Scientist Program
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Clinical Lab Scientist program graduated on October 24 at a special ceremony held at the college’s University Center.
COC Celebrates First Graduating Cohort of Clinical Lab Scientist Program
