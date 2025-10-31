Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach

Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

This is the fourth Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to Single Mothers Outreach, bringing the total donation to $30,000 from Charter Communications.

Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach alongside Mayor Bill Miranda on Thursday, Oct. 30. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for their continued support over the past three years that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Yorleni Sapp, Executive Director, Single Mothers Outreach. “Spectrum’s contributions have made a difference in the lives of many local families in need of resources and a helping hand.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated the organization for the grant.

“Single Mothers Outreach has improved the lives of so many parents and families in our local community,” said Jeffrey, Spectrum Senior Account Executive. “Spectrum’s ongoing support over the past few years has made a meaningful impact, and I’m grateful that my company offers the opportunity to give back in this way.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants have provided funding to nearly 600 local nonprofits in 35 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Wally Bakare, Regional Vice President, West for Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across the country.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available at https://corporate.charter.com/community-impact.

Spectrum presented Single Mothers Outreach with a $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant to support single parents with critical services including clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more. From left: Douglas Tripp, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs; John Evarts, SMO Board of Directors Chair; Yorleni Sapp, SMO Executive Director; Adrianne Sears, Spectrum, Director of Government and Community Strategy; Virginia Miranda; Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilmember Patsy Ayala.

