Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The final sale price was $1.5 million.

The commercial property at 18715-17 Soledad Canyon Road features 180 feet of frontage along the heavily trafficked east-west thoroughfare.

The lot is comprised of 2 freestanding structures, one of which was an Alta Dena Dairy and the other a coffee kiosk with drive-thru capabilities. It is an excellent site for various commercial uses.

The property is in the city of Santa Clarita, in Canyon Country’s main business district, within close proximity to many national tenants and across Soledad from Edwards Cinema.

