Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Announces Sales of Two Local Properties

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc announced this month the sale of two commercial properties in Santa Clarita.

Old Road Landmark Office Building

Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.

This two-story, state-of-the-art office building, which can be seen from the 5 freeway, is located along the major thoroughfare of The Old Road and boasts 23,388 square feet of office space. The facility is comprised of a diverse mix of 90 private offices, features contemporary architecture, and is illuminated with plenty of natural sunlight.

Common areas and individual suites alike share panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley and the local Towsley Canyon Hills. The Buyer, 360 Executive Suites SCV, has now acquired five properties in Santa Clarita, offering a total of 49,130 square feet, which amounts to 164 private suites throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Built in 1998, the new owner plans to modernize the building to further accommodate the increased demand for executive suite space. Upon completion, this location is ideal for executive suite users who want to expand their reach and grow with Santa Clarita’s flourishing commerce.

The building sold for $7,100,000.00 with Matt Sreden of Spectrum CR representing the Buyer in the transaction.

For further information contact Matt Sreden, Senior Vice President, Spectrum CRE.

Medical Building

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi, and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center, a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita, California.

Located at 23206 Lyons Avenue, the subject property is an approximately 37,759 square foot two-story medical/dental building situated on an approximately 65,122 square foot parcel.

The Property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites, floor-to-ceiling window lines, an abundance of parking, and excellent street visibility. The medical center sits along a major thoroughfare and is within 1.5 miles of the Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital.

According to the team, “In addition to the existing asset and location, the overall setup allowing for the conversion of suites into condominiums lends intrinsic value to the property. Medical building investors and users seek assets close to major hospitals, and this property is a prime example of that.”

With a shortage of availability of similar-sized medical/dental suites for lease or sale in the area, this building presents a unique opportunity for the buyer to lease or sell the units individually as medical condos.

The Property sold for $11,300,000.00, with Spectrum CRE representing both parties.

