Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.

Participants can also bring their own hockey or speed skates. Participants should wear long sleeves and pants and are encouraged to bring thin gloves and a bicycle or hockey helmet. The club has a few helmets to loan. Minimum age to participate is 5 years, and there is no maximum age.

Lessons will be offered at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club, visit www.scssc.net.

