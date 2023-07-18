Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Participants can also bring their own hockey or speed skates. Participants should wear long sleeves and pants and are encouraged to bring thin gloves and a bicycle or hockey helmet. The club has a few helmets to loan. Minimum age to participate is 5 years, and there is no maximum age.
Lessons will be offered at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
