March 12
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
| Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Water drop


The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.

Registration is now open until the teams are filled. There are league offerings for both Dodgers Dreamteams and LA County Parks teams. Please check your local park for which league is available, as space is limited and offerings may vary.

The age groups for both leagues are:

-Division 1: born in 2007/2008/2009

-Division 2: born in 2010/2011/2012

-Division 3: born in 2013/2014

Division 4: born in 2015/2016

-Division 5: born in 2017/2018

-Division 6: born in 2019/2020

Dodgers Dreamteam registration includes equipment, uniforms, Dodger Days, nutrition and fitness education, coaches’ trainings, Scholar Athlete Development Trainings, college workshops, career panels, STEM education, Baseball and Softball Clinics, Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge, PlayerFest, and more! For DreamTeam sign up, visit: https://dodgersdreamteam-countysouth.leagueapps.com/

Dodgers Dreateam is offered at only the following LA County parks:

-Adventure Park

-Alondra Park

-Amigo Park

-Athens Park

-Bethune Park

-Bodger Park

-Campanella Park

-George Washington Carver Park

-Del Aire Park

-Franklin D. Roosevelt Park

-Helen Keller Park

-Lennox Park

-Mayberry Park

-Mona Park

-Sorensen Park (in Whittier)

-Ted Watkins Park

-Victoria Community Regional Park

LA. County Parks league registration includes uniforms, end of season award, league fees, nutrition and fitness education, coaches training, and more!

For LA County Parks leagues sign ups, please visit: https://reservations.lacounty.gov/
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks

Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County

Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
FULL STORY...

Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California

Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
FULL STORY...

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns

Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House

March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...
