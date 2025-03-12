Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.

Registration is now open until the teams are filled. There are league offerings for both Dodgers Dreamteams and LA County Parks teams. Please check your local park for which league is available, as space is limited and offerings may vary.

The age groups for both leagues are:

-Division 1: born in 2007/2008/2009

-Division 2: born in 2010/2011/2012

-Division 3: born in 2013/2014

Division 4: born in 2015/2016

-Division 5: born in 2017/2018

-Division 6: born in 2019/2020

Dodgers Dreamteam registration includes equipment, uniforms, Dodger Days, nutrition and fitness education, coaches’ trainings, Scholar Athlete Development Trainings, college workshops, career panels, STEM education, Baseball and Softball Clinics, Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge, PlayerFest, and more! For DreamTeam sign up, visit: https://dodgersdreamteam-countysouth.leagueapps.com/

Dodgers Dreateam is offered at only the following LA County parks:

-Adventure Park

-Alondra Park

-Amigo Park

-Athens Park

-Bethune Park

-Bodger Park

-Campanella Park

-George Washington Carver Park

-Del Aire Park

-Franklin D. Roosevelt Park

-Helen Keller Park

-Lennox Park

-Mayberry Park

-Mona Park

-Sorensen Park (in Whittier)

-Ted Watkins Park

-Victoria Community Regional Park

LA. County Parks league registration includes uniforms, end of season award, league fees, nutrition and fitness education, coaches training, and more!

For LA County Parks leagues sign ups, please visit: https://reservations.lacounty.gov/

