May 4
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
Spring Into Getting Your REAL ID
| Thursday, May 4, 2023
Real ID

More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

May brings days that are getting longer and warmer, baby birds chirping and blooming flowers. It’s time for renewal and a perfect time to get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card – before the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, requires a REAL ID to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Not having a REAL ID or other federally approved document to get through airport security could delay the bloom of your next big adventure.

“As April showers give way to May flowers, take a moment to upgrade your driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “You can quickly start your application online and then light up the BBQ for your family picnic.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

– Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

– Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

– Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of May 1, 2023: 15,634,447

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of April 1, 2023: 15,462,678

– Total REAL ID cardholders as May 1, 2022: 13,129,525

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Thursday, May 4, 2023
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougars Softball to Open Postseason at Fullerton
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 10th consecutive season after earning the No. 12 seed in the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow
When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California.
Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown
Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract. 
Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
Ocean Water Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to the recent rainfall.
County’s Homelessness Emergency Response Bolstered by $114 Million Investment
L.A. Care Health Plan and Health Net are investing $114 million over multiple years to help address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
L.A. Health Services Director: Looking Back on April
As the weather begins to warm up, I hope you have had a moment to get outside to enjoy the changing seasons and the blooms that seem to be everywhere.
May 5: DMV Gathering Public Input on Alternative Vehicle Registration
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public workshop on May 5, to discuss and gather input regarding the DMV’s development of proposed regulations governing the use of alternatives to traditional vehicle registration.
May 7: Taste of the Town Ticket Sale Ends Soon
Tickets for Child & Family Center's 34th Taste of the Town are closing soon. 
Lief Labs Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners
The Valencia based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that they have expanded their services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering product lines to Lief’s preferred partners.
Magic Mountain To Get Solar Carport
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, today announced the installation of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors
The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
LASD: Share the Road and Look Out for One Another During Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging more people to get active and safely take bike rides.
COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
L.A. County Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health launched its Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign this week. Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County focuses on helping County residents support their own mental health and the mental health of people they care about.
Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Bag Sale from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. Visit any of the library branches, buy a book bag for just $7 and fill it with a variety of items available from the bookstore.
Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals
Are you able to help this month? The Bridge to Home shelter is in need of meals to be donated in May. The shelter currently has 60 clients who receive three meals a day all year long.
May 18: Homeless Connect Day at Newhall Community Center
Homeless Connect Day will be held Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This is a one-day special event that brings over 45 agencies and organizations together to provide free one stop services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
May 7: CTG Hosts Encore Performance of ‘Newsies’
Due to popular demand the Canyon Theatre Guild will offer a final encore performance of "Disney’s Newsies, the Broadway Musical" on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
April 30-May 6: National Small Business Week
This National Small Business Week April 39-May 6 and all year round, the city of Santa Clarita recognizes our many small businesses as a vital component of our local economy and community.
