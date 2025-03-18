Spring is for Volunteering via the ‘Hub’

Why not be a volunteer this spring? The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.

Non-profits interested in promoting their volunteer opportunities and recruiting volunteers on this site may submit a request for consideration at Request Form.

Those looking for volunteer opportunities should visit Search Opportunities.

