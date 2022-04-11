Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park

College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.

The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.

This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.

Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!

During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees on the Walk of Western Stars on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We would like to honor, support, and celebrate you at Relay For Life!

The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.

The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.

Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.

The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.

Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.

California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy.

TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.

April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.

Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.