Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available

Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.

The SCVYO remains the preeminent and only non-school based youth orchestra program in the Santa Clarita Valley. Ensembles include Novae Sinfonia for our most advanced musicians, Intermediate Orchestra, Chamber Music, Guitar Orchestra and the SCV Brass Ensemble. Prelude Strings and Prelude Winds & Brass classes are available for those beginning musicians with a minimum of one-year playing experience on their chosen instrument and the ability to read music commensurate with their skill level.

Joining the SCVYO is easy. Simply go online at https://www.scvyo.org/auditions to review the skill level and audition requirements for your child’s desired ensemble, submit the online application and pay the $30 processing fee. You will receive an email confirming the audition appointment time.

Your child will audition for members of the SCVYO artistic staff who will evaluate and make an ensemble placement decision at the conclusion of the assessment. All auditions must be unaccompanied with only the student permitted in the room during the evaluation. SCVYO staff will assist parents with finalizing the enrollment process immediately following the audition. Fees for the Spring semester range from $225-$275 depending on ensemble placement. Rehearsals begin February 22nd.

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley community and surrounding areas for over 50 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education and performance programs for students eight years and older. To learn more about the SCVYO or to donate, please visit their website at www.scvyo.org.For more information about our programs please contact our Executive Director at info@scvyo.org.