Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Nearly an inch of rain from a spring storm that drenched the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.

As of Tuesday, March 29 the Trek Bike Park remains closed.

The Bike Park is located among the hills at the top of the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, near the outdoor basketball courts at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, has reopened.

For more information on when the Trek Bike Park will reopen visit Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.

