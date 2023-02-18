SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April

The California Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of the State Route 118 off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as soon as mid-April.

The ramp, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles, closed for motorist safety in April 2022 due to a sinkhole. It was originally scheduled to reopen by the end of last year, but work was delayed by this winter’s above-average rainfall, which over-saturated the soil within the project boundaries. The remaining lanes on the ramp are anticipated to reopen by this summer.

Work on the project includes replacing a damaged drainage pipe, reconstructing the off-ramp and embankments, landscaping, and replacing the irrigation system.

Until the ramp reopens, motorists are advised to continue using the Balboa Boulevard or Tampa Avenue exits.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

