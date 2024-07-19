header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
| Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Highway 126 crop

The California Department of Transportation has announced emergency repairs on State Route 126 to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.

A large spring storm caused debris and loose material to flood over the Hopper Creek Bridge. The bridge is basically at capacity at milepost 26.48.

This project will also remove the newly accumulated debris along the banks and from under the bridges within Caltrans Right of Way limits as a result of the February, March and April 2024 storms.

On Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 the foloowing road closures will be in effect:

Westbound SR-126 connector to Westbound U.S 101 and Eastbound SR-126 connector to Eastbound I-5, Shoulder Lane closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

D7 Maintenance has cleaned up the roadway of sediment and debris, pushing it to the shoulder. However, there is now a need to clean the sediment from the shoulder and all ditches, repair concrete-lined ditches and clear Hopper Creek and Todd Barranca Creek bridges to prevent roadway flooding in future storms. The situation is now beyond the capabilities of D7 Maintenance forces.

This work must be completed as rapidly as possible to prevent long term closure or disruption of this essential route and to maintain full access for residents, emergency services and commercial traffic. Immediate action is required to prevent or mitigate the loss or impairment of life, property, or essential services.

Residents and businesses located near SR-126 are advised to anticipate minimum noise associated with construction activities.

Construction is scheduled from July 2024 through February 2027. Baltazar Construction, Inc., of West Covina is the contractor on this project which is estimated to cost $1.570,000.

