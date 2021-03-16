header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
44°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
| Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Fish Fry
Natalie Salguero, 16, brings out hot, pre-bagged fish fry meals to be handed out to cars in line at St. Clare's 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

By Danielle Gallegos

For The Signal

Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.

However, due to COVID-19, the 43rd annual Friday fish fry had a little different feel this year.

Instead of a line wrapping around the parish, on Friday, people continued the Lenten lineup that’s available for two more weeks via the church’s drive-thru service.

“The first week, the church sold approximately 860 plates. The second week was approximately 1,150,” said Sue Peak, the event coordinator. “It’s a pretty big community event.”

The congregation is asking people to wear masks and stay in their vehicles in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, according to organizers. Friday’s attendees were just happy to be able to support the church and gather, even if they were all socially distanced.

“(The fish fry event) means a lot because I was born and raised Catholic,” said parishioner Loretta Knapp, “and (I’m here) just to support the church and people, and help as much as I can during times of COVID.”

This year, the set menu was available via phone or online, with drive-thru pickup. The package served included three pieces of beer-battered Alaskan cod, french fries, cole slaw, a dinner roll, tartar sauce, ketchup and malt vinegar, and a choice of soda or water.

The first week was a challenge as they were not expecting such a large response, but Peak said it was a learning experience, and the volunteers found a way to guide cars through the drive-thru.

“It’s been a learning experience because, that first week, we had 800 cars. It needed to be modified,” said Peak. “That second week, it ran smoothly because we decided to offer a package of food.”

“The first week we were backed up on the street. We rerouted it through and, overall, it’s gone very smooth,” said Scott Fryer, a volunteer who helped with traffic. “It’s 20 minutes from the time you get here to the time you leave.”

Fish Fry Hand Off

Les Gullery is handed his cans of soft drinks and fish dinners during the drive-thru at St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

St. Clare Fish Fry Volunteer

Volunteer Schlehner grabs pre-bagged fish fry meals to be handed out to cars in line at St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Drive-Thru Fish Fry

Volunteer Sean Sordetto hands hot fish fry dinners to cars in line at St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Fish Fry Volunteer

Volunteer Monica Broderick takes orders during the drive-thru at St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Fish Fry Volunteers

Sixteen-year-old volunteers from left, Elias Castro, Natalie Salguero and Agatha Felix bring hot fish fry dinners to the drive-thru line of St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
FULL STORY...
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
FULL STORY...
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.
St. Clare’s Annual Fish Fry Adapts to COVID-19 World
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Academy Award nominations on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians among the list of honorees.
CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 6 new deaths and 422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 146th COVID death and the county OK'd more reopenings.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County OK’s More Reopenings; 146th COVID Death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence Monday about a growing recall effort and launched his own campaign to defend his record.
As Recall Effort Nears Signatures Deadline, Newsom Fights Back
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
The state of California has announced the launch of a CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, intended to help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for arrears and future payment.
California Launches COVID-19 Rent Relief Program; L.A. County Opts In
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD, CHP to be Out in Force on St. Patrick’s Day
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
There is a clear sense of hope when, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s top health officials announce that we are starting to turn a corner.
Pediatric Experts: Vaccinating Kids Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach advisory for the county.
Beach Advisory: Stay Out of the Water Till Thursday
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
The California Department of Education has selected Castaic High School and 11 other schools throughout the state to receive mini-grants, totaling more than $240,000, to help address equity and opportunity gaps, announced State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Castaic High School Among CDE Mini-Grant Recipients
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has announced that the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program will accept applications through April 16 or until $20 million in funding requests is received, whichever occurs first.
County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 101 new deaths and 947 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,763 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been updated to closely align with the State’s re-opening framework as L.A. County moves into the red tier effective Monday, March 15.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Set to Move into Red Tier Monday; 26,763 Total SCV Cases
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
SCV Water has released the draft Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance for public review and comment as part of its efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies. The 30-day public comment period will be March 12 to April 12.
30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopenings that include movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants, and the path being cleared for the return to campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, all of which goes into effect Monday.
L.A. County Moving to Red Tier, Vaccine Eligibility to Expand
City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.
Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings
%d bloggers like this: