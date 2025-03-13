St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry

The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11. The Lenten Fish Fry hours are 4 p.m.-8 p.m., but sold out before 7 p.m. on the first weekend.

St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

During the Lenten season, the fish fry’s volunteer staff are expected to prepare approximately 800 pounds of beer-battered cod each Friday, averaging 4,800 pounds of fish during the fish fry season.

Proceeds from the 47th annual Lenten Fish Fry will be used to assist victims of the recent Southern California wildfires.

The annual event will be held Fridays March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and April 11, April 11 will be a drive-thru only.

Two cultural social nights have been added this year.

Friday, March 21 will be Hispanic Culture Night and guests will be treated to a folklorico performance from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a mariachi performance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 28, guests will be met with live music and other forms of entertainment for Filipino Culture Night.

Guests are encouraged to wear cultural attire.

This year’s menu options include:

A two-piece dinner, which includes beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries and a dinner roll for $16.

A three-piece dinner, which includes beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries and a dinner roll for $18.

A family pack dinner with 10 pieces of beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries and dinner roll for $60.

A $7 ceviche will also be offered for guests to purchase, as well as desserts and beverages.

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

