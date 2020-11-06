header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
| Friday, Nov 6, 2020
standardized tests

SACRAMENTO — The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.

The Board’s action also recognizes the need for innovative solutions to support students, schools and districts as they confront myriad challenges associated with the pandemic.

“Our schools and educators need flexibility, options, and ongoing support as they continue to navigate tremendous challenges and collect data across multiple measures to fully understand student learning,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Like other states, California is required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to assess student learning as a condition of receiving certain federal funds. In a letter to state education chiefs, the U.S. Department of Education indicated they would not currently consider a waiver and that states should prepare to administer standardized tests in the spring.

The State Board’s approval of shorter Smarter Balanced assessments in English language arts and math for grades 3–8 and 11 reflects California’s commitment to supporting schools by providing testing options.

The shorter assessments will reduce student testing time, which now takes from seven to eight hours in total. Guidance regarding standardized tests administration will include flexible options to meet the unique contexts of each district or school.

The tests will cover all academic standards, which describe what students should know and be able to do at each grade level. Spring testing will provide the first statewide snapshot of the impact of COVID-19 on student learning.

“Because we have been supporting and encouraging districts to use formative and diagnostic assessments this fall, schools will have data to guide individual student learning. Meanwhile, a shorter summative test can provide a more manageable way to offer district and state-level information in these unpredictable times,” said State Board President Linda Darling-Hammond.

Now that the shorter tests are approved, CDE will work closely with districts and charter schools to strategize test administration, ensure student participation, and communicate with families.

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, visit the CDE website. You may also follow Superintendent Thurmond on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties

State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
FULL STORY...

Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School

Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director

Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District.
FULL STORY...

Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4

Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Ballot totals were updated Wednesday in the races to determine the future of school boards in two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, as L.A. County continues to update vote counts.
FULL STORY...

Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security

Multiple Vandalism Incidents Prompt NSD to Weigh Added Security
Monday, Nov 2, 2020
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close to call Friday morning with thousands of votes still to count.
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
In Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in the early hours of Friday morning.
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 25 new deaths and 2,065 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
The race for California’s 25th Congressional District all but tied Thursday as Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican Rep. Mike Garcia reached 50-50% of the vote, making the election one of the state’s closest contests as ballots continue to be counted.
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Technology (CDT) announced Thursday an expansion of their partnership with the University of California to test the Exposure Notification Express mobile technology recently released by Google and Apple.
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District.
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is "chalk"-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
California Voters Pass Prop 22 Giving Uber, Lyft Drivers a Win
(CN) — An expensive gamble by app-based gig companies paid off big time in California with the approval of a ballot measure that exempts firms like Uber and Lyft from a state labor law and lets them classify workers as independent contractors.
California Voters Pass Prop 22 Giving Uber, Lyft Drivers a Win
Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
Ballot totals were updated Wednesday in the races to determine the future of school boards in two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, as L.A. County continues to update vote counts.
Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
SCV Water Board Incumbents Hold Lead
The election for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board took more shape Wednesday evening, with a number of the incumbents running in the race having a sizable lead over their opponents.
SCV Water Board Incumbents Hold Lead
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Most New L.A. County Cases Since August; SCV Cases Total 7,550
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,843 new positive cases of COVID-19, the county's highest number of new cases not associated with backlog cases reported since late August.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Most New L.A. County Cases Since August; SCV Cases Total 7,550
Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has selected its 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners from the 85 poems submitted by local poets for the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
%d bloggers like this: