header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
| Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
dairy cattle

As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday. To date, the state has identified six confirmed and five possible human cases. The individuals had direct contact with infected dairy cattle at nine different farms.

The five possible human cases are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to shipping delays late last week, and Monday’a federal holiday, the possible (or presumptive positive) specimens are expected to arrive at the CDC early this week.

Given the amount of exposure to infected cows, evidence continues to suggest only animal-to-human spread of the virus in California. Additionally, based on CDC’s genomic sequencing of three California bird flu cases, there is no evidence to suggest an increased ability for the virus to infect or spread between people and no known reduced susceptibility to antiviral medications.

All individuals with confirmed or possible cases of bird flu have experienced mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge (conjunctivitis), and have been treated according to CDC guidance. None of the individuals have been hospitalized.

While the risk to the general public remains low, additional human cases of bird flu are expected to be identified and confirmed in California among individuals who have regular contact with infected dairy cattle. CDPH continues to work closely with local health jurisdictions to identify, track, test, confirm, and treat possible and confirmed human cases of bird flu.

More information on CDPH’s response can be found at CDPH’s Bird Flu website and in recent CDPH news releases.

Additional Information on Bird Flu

Risk Remains Low: The risk to the general public remains low, but people who interact with infected animals, like dairy or poultry farm workers, are at higher risk of getting bird flu. CDPH recommends that personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as eye protection (face shields or safety goggles), respirators (N95 masks), and gloves be worn by anyone working with animals or materials that are infected or potentially infected with the bird flu virus. Wearing PPE helps prevent infection. Please see CDPH’s Worker Protection from Bird Flu for full PPE guidance.

Pasteurized milk and dairy products continue to be safe to consume, as pasteurization is fully effective at inactivating the bird flu virus. As an added precaution, and according to longstanding state and federal requirements, milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public milk supply.

What CDPH is Doing: CDPH has helped coordinate and support outreach to dairy producers and farm workers on preventive measures that have helped keep human cases low in other states with bird flu outbreaks. CDPH continues to support local health departments in distributing PPE from state and federal stockpiles directly to affected dairy farms, farmworker organizations, poultry farm workers, those who handle raw dairy products, and slaughterhouse workers. To protect California farm workers from bird flu, during the last four months CDPH has distributed more than 400,000 respirators, 1.4 million gloves, 170,000 goggles and face shields, and 168,000 bouffant caps.

In addition, CDPH is working closely with local public health laboratories and local health departments to provide health checks for exposed individuals and ensure testing and treatment are available when needed. As one of the 14 states with infected dairy herds, California also received 5,000 additional doses of seasonal flu vaccine for farm workers from the CDC. CDPH is working to distribute the doses to local health departments with the highest number of dairy farms.

CDPH has been tracking bird flu and making preparations for a possible human infection since the state’s first detection in poultry in 2022. CDPH partners closely with the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) on a broad approach to protect human and animal health. CDPH and the CDC use both human and wastewater surveillance tools to detect and monitor for bird flu, and work closely with local health departments to prepare, prevent, and lessen its impact on human health.

What Californians Can Do: People exposed to infected animals should monitor for the following symptoms for 10 days after their last exposure: eye redness (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing, and fever. If they start to feel sick, they should immediately isolate, notify their local public health department, and work with public health and health care providers to get timely testing and treatment.

CDPH recommends that all Californians — especially workers at risk for exposure to bird flu — receive a seasonal flu vaccine. Although the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against bird flu, it can decrease the risk of being infected with both viruses at the same time and reduce the chance of severe illness from seasonal flu.

For the latest information on the national bird flu response, see CDC’s Bird Flu Response Update.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.
West Ranch High School Student Earns Prestigious Gold Certificate Congressional Award
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.
Oct.25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.
State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.
Lady Mustangs’ Volleyball Defeats Warriors in Three Sets
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.
Marquez’ Hat Trick Powers Canyons Past West L.A. 5-0
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Schiavo, Garcia Urge State of Emergency Due to Chiquita Landfill
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.
Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.
Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.
SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.
Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
The Saugus Instrumental Music Program will hold its annual Fall Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Saugus High School Fall Concert
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
All are welcome at the Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 18: SCAA Monthly Meeting Featuring Laurie Hendricks
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
Oct. 20: Placerita Canyon Natural Area Taxidermy Presentation
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates monthly Community Nature Series presents Olivia Miseroy Taxidermy presentation Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Oct. 20: Placerita Canyon Natural Area Taxidermy Presentation
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN
The winners of the Santa Clarita Artists Association 34th Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition will display their art at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, during the monthly SCAA meeting on Monday, Oct 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Oct. 21: Winners of SCAA 34th Art Classic at The MAIN
Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services.
Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
SCVNews.com