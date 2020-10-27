header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 26
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
| Monday, Oct 26, 2020
thanksgiving guidelines

As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.

“The state’s orders around Thanksgiving are quite thorough, to say the least,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday. “I’m not sure how enforceable they will be, but I would just encourage Santa Clarita residents, as in all things, to be safe and understand that there are those who still aren’t comfortable gathering, and while we want to celebrate Thanksgiving, to keep that in mind.”

Anyone planning to host or participate in a private gathering, which is defined as “social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,” must comply with the following requirements, per the state:

* No more than three households: Gatherings are permitted only if they include participants from no more than three households, including both hosts and guests.

* Gather outdoors: All gatherings must be held outside, with attendees only going inside to use restrooms, as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.

* Continue following public health guidelines: Participants should still maintain at least a 6-foot physical distance from others in different households, continue frequent hand washing or sanitizing and wear face coverings unless eating or drinking.

* Keep it short: Gatherings should be two hours or less, as the risk of transmission increases the longer the duration.

* Refrain from singing, chanting or shouting: These activities are strongly discouraged, as they increase the release of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols, including COVID-19 particles, into the air.

“In general, the more people from different households a person interacts with at a gathering, the closer the physical interaction is, and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk that a person with a COVID-19 infection, symptomatic or asymptomatic, may spread it to others,” a CDPH news release stated. “The likelihood of transmission and spread increases with laughing, singing, loud talking and difficulty maintaining physical distance.”

For 22-year-old Tamara Wick, who lives alone in her Valencia apartment, the holidays are typically the only time she’s able to see her family, as she is often swamped with work.

“Before COVID, my whole family was planning on coming out to visit this summer, and now I haven’t seen them since this whole thing started,” Wick said. “So honestly, I’m not letting COVID stop me from seeing them. Sure, I’ll still wear a mask and keep my distance from my elderly relatives, but I still plan on going home for Thanksgiving, whether there will be more than three households there or not.”

Locally, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have released similar Thanksgiving guidelines, also noting that gatherings of three households are permitted if they are held outdoors.

These guidelines come as Public Health officials reported a large backlog of COVID-19 cases last week due to technical issues with their reporting systems, resulting in a spike in daily cases not seen since mid-July.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
brochure
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
