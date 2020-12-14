header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 14
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
| Monday, Dec 14, 2020
vaccine distribution

While state public health officials expect a COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin soon, the Southern California region intensive care unit capacity continued to drop.

Food and Drug Administration officials granted emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday evening, after receiving a vote of confidence from a U.S. government advisory panel Thursday. The move could prompt distribution to California as early as Sunday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We learned the FDA just approved the emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, which means there’s 327,600 doses of the vaccine on their way to the state of California,” said Newsom in a video posted to his official Twitter account on Saturday. “We’re expecting distribution as early as (Sunday).”

As of Saturday, officials also considered the likelihood the state’s regional stay-at-home order could extend past Dec. 28, if the region’s intensive care unit availability remains under 15%. As of Saturday, the capacity dropped to 5.3%.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials outlined a vaccine distribution plan during a meeting Thursday, saying the county is expected to receive 83,000 doses of the vaccine when approved.

The initial vaccine supplies are expected to be limited, so a phased roll-out is planned, with initial priority expected to be given to health care workers, followed by COVID-19 vaccine distribution to residents of long-term care facilities.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was approved to administer the vaccine, according to Dr. Larry Kidd, the hospital’s senior vice president and chief clinical officer, and more information will be made available within the coming days.

County Statement on Ruling Against Outdoor Dining Ban

L.A. County Public Health officials also released a statement Saturday, following a court ruling against the county’s ban on outdoor dining.

“The ruling incorrectly analyzed Public Health’s decision-making process that went into its Nov. 25 order, which included a temporary suspension of outdoor dining at restaurants and a return to takeout and delivery only,” officials said in a prepared statement. “Public Health professionals always, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have the obligation to create effective interventions that prevent and control the spread of communicable disease. When making its order, Public Health knew that new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the county were beginning to surge.”

The California Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit against Public Health after the Nov. 25 health officer order closed outdoor dining and required restaurants to only offer delivery or takeout options.

“Restaurants and their employees have faced tremendous hardships because of the county’s ban on outdoor dining, which followed a period of months during which public health officials encouraged outdoor activities, and restaurants invested in expanding and establishing outdoor spaces in order to serve their guests safely,” said a previous statement from the California Restaurant Association.

Public Health officials added in their response that although the court ruled the ban on outdoor dining will end Dec. 16, the county is still under the state’s regional stay-at-home order, which will keep outdoor dining at restaurants suspended until at least Dec. 28.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
FULL STORY...
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
The Electoral College on Monday certified Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 48 new deaths and 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three new deaths, and the first COVID vaccine was administered in the county.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Deaths Hit 50; First Vaccinations in L.A. County
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
The Electoral College on Monday certified Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect of the United States, closing one of the last chapters of the Trump presidency.
Electoral College Certifies Biden as U.S. President-Elect, With Nary a Hitch
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in California, and on the day the U.S. COVID death toll surpassed 300,000 people, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday launched “Vaccinate All 58,” California’s campaign for safe, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution for all 58 counties in the state.
Newsom Launches ‘Vaccinate All 58’ Campaign as First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in California
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Attorney General William Barr will resign his post just before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday, shortly after his election loss to Joe Biden was formally certified by the Electoral College.
Attorney General Barr to Resign Weeks Before Trump Exit
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday completed their concurrent and thorough review of the federal process and has confirmed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious.
Western States Scientific Workgroup OK’s Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a political test as new stay-at-home orders are issued, a test that could cost him his position in 2022.
Newsom Stumbles as Pandemic Worsens, but Support Holds — For Now
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Los Angeles County has awarded Santa Clarita more than $126,000 in grant funds to support organizations with innovative solutions to address the local homeless population.
New County Grant Funds to Help Santa Clarita Groups Aid Homeless Population
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
California voters turned out en masse for the 2020 presidential election, setting a record for the all-time highest number of votes cast at 17,785,151, exceeding the previous record by about 3.1 million votes.
Election Wrap: Californians Cast All-Time Record Number of Votes
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
Each year since they can remember, Troy and Cheyenne Valvo have passed out candy canes during Homestead Holiday, a traditional Christmas display put on by their Saugus neighborhood.
Valvo Twins Determined to Spread Holiday Cheer Amid Pandemic
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
While state officials expect a COVID-19 vaccine distribution to begin soon, the Southern California region intensive care unit capacity continued to drop.
State Expect COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Soon; L.A. County Responds to Court Ruling
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
The California Department of Education released the first year of data on the number of times in which schools used restraints and seclusions on students.
CDE Releases Use of Restraints and Seclusions Data
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
The city of Santa Clarita is set to develop a roadway safety plan designed to identify and analyze safety issues and offer improvements.
City Council OKs Development of Roadway Safety Plan, Efforts to Improve Internet Connectivity
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger is set to host another drive-thru food giveaway in Castaic on Friday, Dec. 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger’s Office to Host Holiday Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
As businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley adjust to the latest restrictions in another stay-at-home order, some newer businesses haven’t been able to attain the assistance being offered through local, state and federal grants.
Shuttered SCV businesses fall through cracks for COVID-19 relief
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
The Sulphur Springs Union School District was granted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade students on all nine school campuses by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
SSUSD Granted Reopening Waivers
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
Amid the new regional stay-at-home order that aims to keep residents at home as much as possible, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday temporary relaxed parking enforcement in unincorporated areas of the county.
LASD Relaxes Parking Enforcement in Unincorporated Areas
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
The HY-OPTIMA 2745 hydrogen specific analyzer is the latest product released by H2scan for its HY-OPTIMA line of sensors it announced Friday.
H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Valley children are invited to send holiday greetings to patients hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
SCV Children Invited to Send Holiday Greetings to Patients at Henry Mayo
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
Despite challenges during the pandemic, the College of the Canyons Medical Laboratory Technician Class of 2020 passed the Clinical Pathologists National Board Exam on the first try.
MLT Class of 2020 Passes Certification Exam
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
State Education Department to Launch Educator Trainings, Grants to Address Equity
Stay Green Receives Five Awards from California Landscape Contractors Association
Stay Green Inc. has received recognition regionally and nationally for their work in commercial landscaping with five awards from the California Landscape Contractors Association.
Stay Green Receives Five Awards from California Landscape Contractors Association
%d bloggers like this: