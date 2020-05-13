State Health Officials OK Reopening of Some Office Workspaces, Museums

SACRAMENTO – Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK’d by health officials for reopening statewide as part of Stage 2, with protections to limit the spread of COVID-19 as California continues to modify its Stay at Home order.

State Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced the reopening of the additional sectors Tuesday.

Statewide guidance for these sectors is available here.

The state as a whole is in early Stage 2 of its Pandemic Resilience Roadmap to reopening. Counties with more restrictive Stay at Home orders may move more slowly than the state as a whole at this stage.

During his Tuesday COVID-19 update, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state’s first two counties, Butte and El Dorado, have attested that they have met certain criteria necessary to move further into Stage 2. These counties can begin reopening dine-in restaurants and shopping malls, with modifications.

“Thanks to the millions of Californians who stepped up and followed our public health guidance, we are flattening the curve and beginning to modify our Stay at Home order,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that one size doesn’t fit all. We recognize that certain parts of our state have been hit harder while other regions have felt less impact from COVID-19. We will continue our active engagement with counties to begin easing the Stay at Home order only when the science, data and public health tell us it’s safe to do so.”

As those counties move further into Stage 2, every business should take steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 including creating a plan to prepare for re-opening, making important changes within the workplace, adjusting employee practices and educating customers.

California moved into Stage 2 of modifying the state’s Stay at Home order on May 8, 2020. Our progress in achieving key public health metrics will allow gradual reopening of California’s economy.

Customers and employees are encouraged to stay home if they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone should follow physical distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering when appropriate.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19 to and within other jurisdictions within the state, Californians should not travel significant distances and continue to stay close to home.