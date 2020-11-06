header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
| Friday, Nov 6, 2020
land use
Empty dump trucks pull into a soil treatment area to pick up clean dirt as viewed on tour of the cleanup efforts of the Whittaker-Bermite site in October 2016. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.

 

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.

The facility, located in the center of the city of Santa Clarita, had served as the production site of dynamite, fireworks and oil field explosives since the 1930s, leaving behind chemicals and waste by-products in the soil and groundwater even after operations fully ceased in 1987.

After 19 years of removing all that was left behind from production, a cleanup of the site was declared completed. Cleanup firm Amec Foster Wheeler submitted a report — dubbed a remedial action completion report — to the state DTSC earlier this year, which officials recently approved, according to Jose Diaz, senior project manager for the state.

“The next step in that process is that we (DTSC) are drafting the land use covenants for the areas that are going to be restricted,” said Diaz, during a virtual Whittaker Bermite Citizens’ Advisory Group meeting on Wednesday.

Land use covenants are a method the state DTSC uses to protect the public from unsafe exposures to leftover contamination that has been deemed safe to leave at a property “as long as defined restrictions are adhered to,” according to its website.

At large sites, restrictions may not be required for the entire site but rather to delineated areas of contamination. The department is working on specific restrictions but 20 acres of the 996-acre property, currently owned by Santa Clarita LLC, will be restricted, according to Diaz.

Depending on what developments could be proposed in the area, the state will have to take a closer look.

“If future development of these areas includes sensitive uses such as residential, schools, hospitals or day care centers, DTSC will require additional evaluation and mitigation measures,” reads an October community update report from the state.

Once land use covenants get recorded, the state DTSC will issue a “final letter” that details land use determination and what future actions must be taken when developers decide to work with the restricted areas, Diaz said.

The state is also waiting on the completion report for groundwater treatment and is expected to have the final version by early next year, Diaz added.

land use

An aerial view of the Whittaker-Bermite site looking west in April 2008. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
FULL STORY...
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close to call Friday morning with thousands of votes still to count.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is developing land use draft agreements that break down what can and cannot be done in areas that will be restricted in the nearly 1,000 acres on the former Whittaker-Bermite site following the completion of its cleanup, officials said Wednesday.
State Moves to Issue Land-Use Restrictions Amid Whittaker-Bermite Cleanup Report
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Pennsylvania is steadily pushing Joe Biden over the threshold to victory in the 2020 presidential race, but the race is still too close to call Friday morning with thousands of votes still to count.
Last Votes From Pennsylvania Put Biden in Reach of Victory
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
In Georgia, presidential candidate Joe Biden narrowly amassed more votes than President Donald Trump in the early hours of Friday morning.
Georgia Count Swings Toward Biden in Bid for White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 25 new deaths and 2,065 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest New Cases Not Associated with Backlog Since August; 7,595 Total SCV Cases
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
The race for California’s 25th Congressional District all but tied Thursday as Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican Rep. Mike Garcia reached 50-50% of the vote, making the election one of the state’s closest contests as ballots continue to be counted.
Smith, Garcia in Statistical Dead Heat
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
The Newhall School District is thrilled to announce Ms. Daria Ramirez as the new principal of Old Orchard Elementary School. This role provides crucial leadership for Old Orchard Elementary School’s teachers, staff, students, and their families.
Daria Ramirez Named New Principal of Old Orchard Elementary School
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Technology (CDT) announced Thursday an expansion of their partnership with the University of California to test the Exposure Notification Express mobile technology recently released by Google and Apple.
Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District.
Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
From the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, to new calls for artists and the much-anticipated annual Fine Craft Show, which will take on a virtual format this year, the Santa Clarita Arts Calendar is "chalk"-full of events that will get your creative juices flowing.
Sidewalk Poetry, Calls for Artists, Virtual Craft Show Highlight Santa Clarita Arts Calendar
California Voters Pass Prop 22 Giving Uber, Lyft Drivers a Win
(CN) — An expensive gamble by app-based gig companies paid off big time in California with the approval of a ballot measure that exempts firms like Uber and Lyft from a state labor law and lets them classify workers as independent contractors.
California Voters Pass Prop 22 Giving Uber, Lyft Drivers a Win
Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
Ballot totals were updated Wednesday in the races to determine the future of school boards in two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, as L.A. County continues to update vote counts.
Sturgeon Continues to Trail Challenger in Hart District’s Area No. 4
SCV Water Board Incumbents Hold Lead
The election for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board took more shape Wednesday evening, with a number of the incumbents running in the race having a sizable lead over their opponents.
SCV Water Board Incumbents Hold Lead
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Most New L.A. County Cases Since August; SCV Cases Total 7,550
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,843 new positive cases of COVID-19, the county's highest number of new cases not associated with backlog cases reported since late August.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Most New L.A. County Cases Since August; SCV Cases Total 7,550
Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has selected its 10 Sidewalk Poetry winners from the 85 poems submitted by local poets for the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Names City’s 10 Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2020
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia has scheduled a number of virtual events during National Diabetes Month in November, including online classes and a Zoom roundtable discussion with diabetes experts.
Henry Mayo to Host Diabetes Month Classes, Roundtable in November
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
For the three College of the Canyons swimmers who competed in the 2020 Alcatraz Swim with the Centurions race on Oct. 4, the feelings of personal accomplishment, athletic confidence, and self-empowerment — along with a newfound love for open water swimming — continue to endure in the weeks since the trio successfully made it off "the Rock."
Canyons Swimmers Feeling Empowered After ‘Escape from Alcatraz’
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
The presidential election continued to hang in the balance Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Donald Trump that — if it holds — will deliver him
GOP Keeps Senate, Dems Hold House, Presidential Race on Knife’s Edge
%d bloggers like this: