State Parks Offer Free Admission on Memorial Day to Members of the Military

California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members by offering free admission to 142 participating state park units on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

Participating parks include (pictured above) California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside County, Clay Pit State Vehicular Recreation Area in Butte County and Pismo State Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

The full list of participating park units can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30600.

“We are proud to welcome our veterans and service members on Memorial Day as a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “For those who have stood watch, carried burdens and protected freedom, may California’s incredible landscapes offer rest, connection and peace.”

Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission.

AB 150 (Olsen), signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks.

