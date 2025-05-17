header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 17
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
State Parks Offer Free Admission on Memorial Day to Members of the Military
| Saturday, May 17, 2025
California state parks

California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members by offering free admission to 142 participating state park units on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

Participating parks include (pictured above) California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside County, Clay Pit State Vehicular Recreation Area in Butte County and Pismo State Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

The full list of participating park units can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30600.

“We are proud to welcome our veterans and service members on Memorial Day as a gesture of gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “For those who have stood watch, carried burdens and protected freedom, may California’s incredible landscapes offer rest, connection and peace.”

Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission.

AB 150 (Olsen), signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks. 

July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps
Friday, May 16, 2025
July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps
The Los Angeles Dodgers Neighborhood Camps return to the Santa Clarita Valley Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16. These baseball and softball camps offer young athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and grow within the community.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting
July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps
The Los Angeles Dodgers Neighborhood Camps return to the Santa Clarita Valley Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16. These baseball and softball camps offer young athletes the opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and grow within the community.
July 14-16: Sign up Now for Dodgers Youth Baseball, Softball Camps
May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers
Get ready for an unforgettable night of cars, music, food and community spirit at WiSH Education Foundation’s Third Annual WiSH Upon A Car Showcase. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 31 and needs volunteers for a variety of positions.
May 31: Wish Upon a Car Showcase Fundraiser Seeks Volunteers
L.A. County Property Values Top $2 Trillion
Despite a devastating wildfire season that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang released the May 15 Forecast for the 2025 Assessment Roll, projecting a 3.25% increase in taxable property values over 2024.
L.A. County Property Values Top $2 Trillion
SCV Water Board | Support for Streamlined Delta Conveyance Project Approvals
On Wednesday, May 14, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to eliminate costly red tape and litigious delays for the Delta Conveyance Project while maintaining environmental protections. 
SCV Water Board | Support for Streamlined Delta Conveyance Project Approvals
LASD 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run Honors Fallen Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Assistant Sheriff Jason Skeen kicked off the 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. on the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.
LASD 50th Annual Memorial Torch Relay Run Honors Fallen Officers
May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Castaic Middle School Spring Music Showcase will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29 at Castaic Middle School.
May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, beginning Friday, June 27.
City Cinemas Returns in June with Blockbuster Lineup
May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. The commission will hold a public hearing on the Newhall Avenue Mixed Use Project, consisting of 106 multifamily units and 4,000 square feet of commercial floor area.
May 20: Planning Commission Holds Hearing on Newhall Avenue Project
TMU’s Jonathan Larson is Finalist for Nicklaus Award
The Master's men's golf team member Jonathan Larson has been named one of five finalists for the 2025 NAIA Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Workday.
TMU’s Jonathan Larson is Finalist for Nicklaus Award
‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Beyond the Desk,” on view now through Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.
‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery
West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced the 2025 Congressional Art Competition winners for the 27th California Congressional District.
West Ranch Student Captures First Place in District Congressional Art Competition
June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Mission Opera, the Santa Clarita Valley’s opera company, will close its seventh season with the timeless opera "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini.
June 13-15: Mission Opera Presents Puccini’s Iconic Tragedy ‘Tosca’
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers trace their roots back to Brooklyn, New York, where they joined the National League in 1890.
Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita’s Decades-Long History with the Los Angeles Dodgers
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
Child & Family Center, in partnership with city of Santa Clarita’s Drug-Free Youth, invites local youth ages 11–17 to “Power Up” this summer with a free, high-energy event Friday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita.
June 20: Child & Family Center ‘Power Up’ Youth Event
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, at the Newhall Family Theatre and The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
May 23-25: The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present its production of "Connie" Thursday, June 12 through Sunday, June 15 at The MAIN.
June 12-15: ‘Connie’ at The MAIN
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
The community is invited to help local students in need as the 2025 Backpack Drive kicks off at the May Business After Hours Mixer, hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Pro Wrestling Odyssey and TMD Entertainment will host its Wrestle for Autism in the Santa Clarita Valley fundraising event, 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Pico Canyon Elementary School.
June 7: Wrestle for Autism SCV at Pico Canyon Elementary
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North with the men's team finishing third after carding a team score of 4-over par and a 54-hole total of 8-over. The women's team finished in fifth with a 54-hole total of 112-over par to conclude their season.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at GSAC Championships
