Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
State Program Available for Homeowners Behind on Property Tax Payments
| Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022

LaCounty property tax billThe office of the County of Los Angeles Treasurer and Tax Collector has announced a state program to assist homeowners who are behind on property tax payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2021, the State launched the California Mortgage Relief Program to provide assistance to homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to financial hardships they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and administered by the California Housing Finance Agency Homeowner Relief Corporation.

The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding to help homeowners who may be current on their mortgage payments but are delinquent on property tax payments. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $20,000 to cover past-due property tax payments.

There is no cost to apply, and the funds never have to be paid back.

Applicants seeking property tax relief must meet all of the following criteria:

Faced a pandemic-related financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020.

Household income at or below 100 percent of their county’s Area Median Income.

Missed one property tax payment before June 13, 2022.

Only own and occupy one property in California as their primary residence.

Own a single-family home, condominium, or permanently affixed manufactured home.

Homeowners can check their eligibility, apply for property tax relief, and obtain information in several additional languages at California Mortgage Relief.

For assistance, please contact (888) 840-2594 or info@camortgagerelief.org.

Homeowners may also sign up for the program’s e‑newsletter for notification when applications open.
