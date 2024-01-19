header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
| Friday, Jan 19, 2024
charging map

In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.

The $63.7 million from the federal Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator (EVC RAA) grant program – part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will replace broken charging stations and install additional chargers to meet new federal standards for public charging infrastructure.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, California will receive nearly $64 million to improve EV charging stations across the state,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Accelerating the adoption of an electric vehicle powered future requires a strong, reliable, accessible charging network across the state.”

“This funding will allow California to continue to lead the nation in zero-emission-vehicle adoption, increasing reliability and cutting planet-warming pollution,” said California State Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “We want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration, Sen. Alex Padilla, and the state’s congressional delegation for supporting the expansion of a charging network throughout the state while combatting climate change.”

“Increasing the accessibility and standardization of EV charging stations will help us to build a more modern transportation system,” said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. “This latest federal funding will support Caltrans in achieving its climate action goals.”

“As EVs go mainstream, ensuring a reliable charging network is a top priority,” said Patty Monahan, commissioner of the California Energy Commission. “As California’s lead agency for building out charging infrastructure, the Energy Commission includes reliability requirements for our grants, but many chargers aren’t covered by these requirements. This federal funding will help fix and upgrade broken EV chargers, giving EV drivers more options for convenient refueling.”

The EVC RAA program is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program and made funding available for states to repair or replace EV charging stations identified as “temporarily unavailable.”

For the application, Caltrans worked with EV charging providers to develop a list of chargers to fix and upgrade to national charging standards within the program timeline. The funding will support the replacement of both Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Caltrans will partner with the CEC to implement this funding, building on the agencies’ partnership to deliver the NEVI Formula Program.

— EV chargers: California currently has by far the most electric chargers in the nation with over 42,000 public charging ports.

— California leads the country in all zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) market metrics, including the largest EV market share percentage and the most extensive public charging infrastructure.

— The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

— Over 25% of new passenger vehicles sold in California through Q3 of 2023 were zero-emission vehicles.

— California has reached its ZEV truck sales goal two years ahead of schedule.

— This latest award comes on the heels of California’s call for projects to support $40 million in charging projects for passenger vehicles in the state’s NEVI program.

— Ten EV charging and hydrogen fueling projects in California, totaling $168 million, were recently awarded funding under the Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program.

Stay up-to-date on Caltrans Transportation Electrification news by signing up for the newsletter.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-19-2024 State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
01-17-2024 Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
01-17-2024 Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
01-16-2024 Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
01-12-2024 Henry Mayo Chief Medical Officer Resigns
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Bring your family and friends for an evening with a fairy tale twist! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” with showings starting Friday, Jan. 26, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, "The Wizard of Oz," a musical based on the classic children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
Newsom Rejects Proposed Bill Banning Youth Football
SCVNews.com