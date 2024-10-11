header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
State Reports Six Human Bird Flu Cases Now Confirmed in California
| Friday, Oct 11, 2024
bird flu

The California Department of Public Health reports that a total of six human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All six cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two of the human cases originated from the same Central Valley farm, where both individuals had extensive exposure to infected dairy cattle. Given the amount of exposure to infected cows, evidence continues to suggest only animal-to-human spread of the virus in California.

Based on CDC’s genomic sequencing of California’s first two human bird flu cases, there have been no genetic changes observed to suggest an increased ability for the virus to infect or spread between people and no known reduced susceptibility to antiviral medications.

In addition to the six confirmed cases, CDPH has also been notified of one additional possible human case, also in the Central Valley. That specimen has been sent to CDC for confirmatory testing.

All six individuals with confirmed cases of bird flu have experienced mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge (conjunctivitis). All have been treated according to CDC guidance and none of the individuals have been hospitalized.

While the risk to the general public remains low, additional human cases of bird flu are expected to be identified and confirmed in California among individuals who have regular contact with infected dairy cattle. CDPH continues to work closely with local health jurisdictions to identify, track, test, confirm, and treat possible and confirmed human cases of bird flu.

More information on CDPH’s response is at the Bird Flu website.

Additional Information on Bird Flu

Risk Remains Low: The risk to the general public remains low, but people who interact with infected animals, like dairy or poultry farm workers, are at higher risk of getting bird flu. CDPH recommends that personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as eye protection (face shields or safety goggles), respirators (N95 masks), and gloves be worn by anyone working with animals or materials that are infected or potentially infected with the bird flu virus. Wearing PPE helps prevent infection. Please see CDPH’s Worker Protection from Bird Flu for full PPE guidance.

Pasteurized milk and dairy products continue to be safe to consume, as pasteurization is fully effective at inactivating the bird flu virus. As an added precaution, and according to longstanding state and federal requirements, milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public milk supply.

What CDPH is Doing: CDPH has helped coordinate and support outreach to dairy producers and farm workers on preventive measures that have helped keep human cases low in other states with bird flu outbreaks. CDPH continues to support local health departments in distributing PPE from state and federal stockpiles directly to affected dairy farms, farmworker organizations, poultry farm workers, those who handle raw dairy products, and slaughterhouse workers. To protect California farm workers from bird flu, during the last four months CDPH has distributed more than 340,000 respirators, 1.3 million gloves, 160,000 goggles and face shields, and 168,000 bouffant caps.

In addition, CDPH is working closely with local public health laboratories and local health departments to provide health checks for exposed individuals and ensure testing and treatment are available when needed. As one of the 14 states with infected dairy herds, California also received 5,000 additional doses of seasonal flu vaccine for farm workers from the CDC. CDPH is working to distribute the doses to local health departments with the highest number of dairy farms.

CDPH has been tracking bird flu and making preparations for a possible human infection since the state’s first detection in poultry in 2022. CDPH partners closely with the California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) on a broad approach to protect human and animal health. CDPH and the CDC use both human and wastewater surveillance tools to detect and monitor for bird flu, and work closely with local health departments to prepare, prevent, and lessen its impact on human health.

What Californians Can Do: People exposed to infected animals should monitor for the following symptoms for 10 days after their last exposure: eye redness (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing, and fever. If they start to feel sick, they should immediately isolate, notify their local public health department, and work with public health and health care providers to get timely testing and treatment.

CDPH recommends that all Californians — especially workers at risk for exposure to bird flu — receive a seasonal flu vaccine. Although the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against bird flu, it can decrease the risk of being infected with both viruses at the same time and reduce the chance of severe illness from seasonal flu.

For the latest information on the national bird flu response, see the CDC’s Bird Flu Response Update.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 13: Furry Tails, Happy Trails Adoption Event
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Oct. 13: Furry Tails, Happy Trails Adoption Event
The Furry Tails, Happy Trails pet adoption event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Oct. 13: Furry Tails, Happy Trails Adoption Event
The Furry Tails, Happy Trails pet adoption event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 13: Furry Tails, Happy Trails Adoption Event
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council for a Mastering Your Business Finance meeting, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting
State Reports Six Human Bird Flu Cases Now Confirmed in California
The California Department of Public Health reports that a total of six human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All six cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State Reports Six Human Bird Flu Cases Now Confirmed in California
Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN
The MAIN presents a show featuring Brady Glen, a magician and Nader Hanna, a hypnotist in a evening of whimsy, fun and mind reading, Friday, Nov. 1 8-10 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN
Oct. 20: Rancho Camulos Celebrates a Century of Honor
The Rancho Camulos Museum, off Highway 126 in Piru, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sale of Rancho Camulos from the del Valle family to the Rubel family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.
Oct. 20: Rancho Camulos Celebrates a Century of Honor
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.
Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Friend's of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Forbidden Trail" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. "Don't Let Your Eyes Betray You!" This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail, and there is no telling what lurks around.
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
The last of this year's Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
SCVNews.com