header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
| Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Digital Divide

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.

Thurmond announced this challenge during the latest meeting of his Closing the Digital Divide Task Force, an ongoing initiative to close inequitable access to technology the State Superintendent co-chairs with Senator Connie Leyva, (D-Chino), chair of the Senate Education Committee.

As many as one million students still lack internet connectivity, and the State Superintendent’s new challenge is designed to inspire the public and private sector’s most ambitious innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and creative problem-solvers to develop technology and strategic partnerships that will not only help learners right away but remove barriers to success long after the pandemic is over.

“For too long, profit has gotten in the way of providing the essential internet access our students and families need for success in school and in daily life,” Thurmond said. “I want to commend our generous partners for stepping up to help infuse $1 million into the next big idea and innovation that could end up changing lives across California for generations.”

Thanks to a partnership with Genentech and the Genentech Foundation, General Motors, and Dr. Gary K. Michelson, Founder and Co-Chair of Michelson Philanthropies and the Michelson 20MM Foundation, this competition will allow the innovative spirit to play a significant role in helping California end the digital divide once and for all.

“Now is the time to call upon the brightest minds in the world, provide a platform for new ideas to overcome the digital divide, and make it obsolete,” said Michelson. “This effort will send a message that California is ready to greenlight the boldest proposals possible through an unprecedented competition to develop solutions that can help students right away. We are pleased to partner with the California Department of Education and its foundation to launch this ambitious challenge.”

“We’re so pleased to help provide critical support services for local schools during this period of great disruption,” said Kristin Campbell Reed, Executive Director, Corporate and Employee Giving at Genentech and The Genentech Foundation. “We are investing in California schools to create more equitable access to distance learning for low-income students that typically occur within the walls of our public schools.”

“Innovation propels us at General Motors, and we are proud to support the California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge to spark new, creative ideas to make technology accessible to students who need it most,” said Terry Rhadigan, Executive Director for Corporate Giving. “Education is fundamental to our future, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to work with State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to help make his vision of closing the digital divide a reality.”

Although many gains have been made to help students access internet connectivity and computing devices while in distance learning—hundreds of thousands of computers and hotspots have been secured for schools, and districts have spent more than $2 billion in CARES Act funding on technology—the harsh reality is that almost one-fifth of California’s students still cannot participate in remote learning. Whether caused by lack of rural and frontier infrastructure, or lack of urban affordability, one thing is clear: California must take steps to ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn with equitable access to computing devices and connectivity.

“Now that we are almost one year into distance learning, we have clearly seen the difficulties faced by students, families, teachers, and communities as many young learners have struggled to keep up with their studies on a screen. Every student in California deserves access to a quality education, whether they are learning remotely or in-person. As elected leaders, we continue to strive to close the digital divide and increase connectivity for all students, regardless of where they may live. It is vital that we continue to minimize learning loss for all students, while also remain focused on children who have been disproportionately impacted during this pandemic,” said Senator Leyva.

The digital divide impacts our students of color and low-income students at disproportionate rates. The rate of students without a computing device are lower than those without internet access, nationwide figures show:

– 25 percent of African American students and their families do not have access to the internet and 13 percent do not have access to computers.

– 21 percent of Hispanic or Latino students do not have access to the internet and 9 percent do not have access to computers.

– 30 percent of American Indian students do not have access to the internet and 16 percent do not have access to computers.

– 14 percent of White students do not have access to the internet and 7 percent do not have access to computers.

Without access to the internet, these students not only lack the ability to participate in distance learning during the pandemic but were already unable to continue their education from home pre-COVID, hampering their ability to complete homework, research, and prepare for future career opportunities.

More details about the California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge will be announced soon, but any interested parties are encouraged to email innovationchallenge@cde.ca.gov.

During Tuesday’s meeting, participants also heard from state lawmakers who have proposed legislation to expand broadband access throughout California:

– Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has introduced the Internet for All Act of 2021, AB 14, to prioritize the deployment of broadband infrastructure in California’s most vulnerable and unserved rural and urban communities.

– Senator Lena Gonzalez has introduced SB 4, The Broadband for All Act, which will secure continuous grant funding for communities based on their true internet need, promote deployment of high-speed, 100mbps broadband, and make it easier for local governments to apply for grants and finance their own infrastructure.

– Assemblymen Al Muratsuchi has introduced his California Broadband for All Bond Act, AB 34, a $10 billion general obligation bond measure to invest in efforts to provide funding for statewide broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet to close the digital divide for all Californians living and working in unserved and underserved communities.

You can view the archived meeting at on the CDE Facebook page.

The Digital Divide Task Force was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and consists of members of the Legislature from both houses serving one purpose: to close the digital divide for California’s public school students, educators, and their families. This task force has been working with internet service providers, and other partners, to lift existing barriers that prevent all students from having internet connectivity.

#####*

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot

Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
William S. Hart Union High School District officials on Wednesday announced plans to hold study sessions and community conversations on whether to change the William S. Hart High School mascot.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge

State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month

Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club SCV, Golden Valley High Partner to Form Z Club

Zonta Club SCV, Golden Valley High Partner to Form Z Club
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Mentoring young leaders is very important to Zonta. In fact, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley chartered a Z Club at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 9, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High School Band & Color Guard Holding Clothing Drive Fundraiser

Valencia High School Band & Color Guard Holding Clothing Drive Fundraiser
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Nearly 10 months after 92-year-old David Chalberg overcame COVID-19, he’s working to ensure he won’t have to do so twice.
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
William S. Hart Union High School District officials on Wednesday announced plans to hold study sessions and community conversations on whether to change the William S. Hart High School mascot.
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
The United States Forest Service (USFS) is pleased to announce a competition to secure design concepts for a memorial to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the Saint Francis Dam Disaster.
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
SACRAMENTO - Football fans may have to come up with a new game plan for this year’s Super Bowl festivities, but the California Highway Patrol still reminds everyone to put safety first.
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, whose 36th District includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, recently introduced a bill to close a state loophole that allows vehicle break-ins to go unpunished. AB 395 would make forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft a crime punishable by imprisonment.
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 256 new deaths and 5,189 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way
Santa Clarita businesses suffered a total revenue loss of more than $300 million, while others permanently closed in 2020, painting a clear image of the economic turmoil brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials announced Tuesday hope is on the horizon.
New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials will attend parole hearings in the absence of prosecutors who aren’t allowed to show up under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Judge Hears Case of County Prosecutors Union Vs. D.A. Gascón
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said Tuesday a decision in the case of the union for county prosecutors against District Attorney George Gascón could come by the end of the week, after hearing both sides of the argument.
Judge Hears Case of County Prosecutors Union Vs. D.A. Gascón
Polls: Newsom Stumbles With Californians in One, Holds Steady in Another
Two different polls out of California Tuesday paint different pictures of Californian’s approval of Governor Gavin Newsom and his management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls: Newsom Stumbles With Californians in One, Holds Steady in Another
Explosion Sparks #RyeFire, Sends 3 Burn Victims to Hospital
An explosion at a Valencia industrial park sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with critical burns and other injuries.
Explosion Sparks #RyeFire, Sends 3 Burn Victims to Hospital
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 17,000 Deaths; 24,163 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tragically reports Tuesday more than 17,000 total COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 17,000 Deaths; 24,163 Total SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: