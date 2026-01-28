State Senate Passes Assemblywoman Shiavo Co-Authored Bill to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices

The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

Veterans often face a confusing system when applying for federal benefits. While accredited representatives, such as County Veterans Service Officers and nonprofit Veterans Service Organizations, are trained, regulated, and provide assistance at no cost, California law has lacked strong protections to stop unaccredited actors from charging illegal fees or making misleading promises.

As a result, predatory “claim sharks” have been able to operate with little oversight, taking money out of veterans’ pockets for services that should be free.

This bill strengthens protections for veterans and service members by:

1. Preventing unreasonable and exploitative fees for veterans’ benefits assistance

2. Requiring individuals who help file VA benefits claims to meet federal accreditation standards

3. Prohibiting unaccredited “claim sharks” from charging for services that should be free

4. Protecting veterans’ personal information and government login credentials from misuse

Assemblywoman Shiavo, as a daughter of a Vietnam veteran, and as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veteran Affairs Committee, knows firsthand how critical VA benefits are.

This bill is about protecting the people who have sacrificed and served the country and ensuring they can access their VA benefits without being taken advantage of by predatory claim sharks.

With Senate passage complete, The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act now goes to the Governor for his signature before becoming law.

