State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Nov. 17, to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.

Thurmond is seeking input on needs and challenges and will be touring the state to get feedback from school leaders, family members, and students on how to best implement these programs so they reach the intended impact.

At the center of the transformation is a $3 billion community schools strategy and programs to implement universal meals for all students, universal transitional kindergarten for every four-year-old child, universal expanded learning programs, a $10 million grant for anti-racism training, and a $1.5 billion dollar strategy for educator professional development to strengthen teaching and learning.

State Superintendent Thurmond also intends to name a Community Schools Advisory Council to support the implementation of community schools around the state.

The virtual press conference was livestream through the California Department of Education’s Facebook.

For more information, visit the California Department of Education’s website.

