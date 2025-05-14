State Superintendent Releases Statement on May Revision to the Governor’s Proposed Education Budget

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget plan.

Superintendent Thurmond expressed gratitude for funding priorities that build upon his initiatives and further California’s ability to move the needle on student achievement.

“The Governor’s proposed revision would fund critical programs that we know improve student achievement: expanded learning opportunities, literacy educator coaching and training, screeners for reading difficulties, and a strong start for our earliest learners in universal transitional kindergarten,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “I am very proud that this proposed budget will give us the opportunity to build upon great initiatives that are already showing strong results for California’s students.”

Expanded learning programs, literacy coaches, and literacy intervention are among the programs cited as key strategies by the school districts that showed the most growth in this past year’s assessment results, including the use of expanded learning programs in Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, as well as literacy coaches in Compton Unified School District and Los Angeles Unified School District. Superintendent Thurmond has advanced proposals since 2024 to provide funding for professional development for educators who teach students to read and celebrates the proposal of $200 million for professional learning for elementary educators.

Superintendent Thurmond has led the implementation of historic investments in early-childhood education, literacy intervention, literacy coaches, and expanded learning programs. Notable impacts of these efforts have included a doubling of enrollment in transitional kindergarten as well as a decline in chronic absenteeism. Most recently, Superintendent Thurmond established the Superintendent’s Cohort to Move the Needle on Test Scores, a cohort of more than 250 local educational agencies (LEAs) across the state who receive specialized technical assistance to align the use of funds for literacy coaches, expanded learning programs, educator effectiveness, and learning recovery in order to maximize the impact of those funds on student success.

Governor Newsom’s revised budget plan includes:

-$525 million to support expanded learning programs

-$200 million in one-time funds for literacy professional development

-$10 million in one-time funds for reading difficulty screeners

Full expansion of universal transitional kindergarten, making California’s Great Start accessible to all four-year-olds

More information about Superintendent Thurmond’s initiatives can be found on the CDE Superintendent’s Initiatives web page. Inquiries from members of the media regarding the Superintendent’s initiatives can be directed to communications@cde.ca.gov.

