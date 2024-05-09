State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Awards $1.3 Billion in State Board-Approved Community Schools Implementation Grants

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California State Board of Education approved $1.3 billion in community schools implementation grants today as proposed by the California Department of Education.

Today’s approval marks the continued expansion and third cohort of the California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP), which has become the largest single investment in community schools anywhere in the nation. Today’s cohort builds on successful efforts to accelerate student learning by integrating academics, health and social services, and family and community engagement to improve the achievement and wellness of children by serving the whole child and the whole family.

“Our Community Schools strategy is fundamentally about breaking down barriers in order to unlock the brilliance of every child,” Thurmond said. “Our community schools grantees build strategic partnerships with service providers in their area, which leads to an incredible return on investment for our students and families. And by remaining committed to transformative outcomes for our students, our community schools have become leaders in not only identifying the barriers that hold kids back but also creating innovative solutions that effectively support children to learn and thrive.”

With a total investment of $4.1 billion, the CCSPP is the nation’s largest investment in the community schools model and represents the first comprehensive rethinking of the role of schooling since the end of the Cold War.

Community schools partner with education, county, and other nonprofit entities to provide integrated health, mental health, and social services alongside high-quality, supportive instruction with a strong focus on community, family, and student engagement.

