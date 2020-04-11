[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

State to Fund 20,000 Additional Child-Care Slots
Saturday, Apr 11, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release Friday of $100 million to support child care services, and to support child care providers who are stepping up to serve essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during this critical time.

“Many of California’s workers on the front lines of this pandemic are parents, and as a father, I know the importance of making sure our children are kept healthy and safe. This funding is very important to make sure that working parents that are part of the essential workforce in our state, as well as those that are part of vulnerable populations, have the child care resources they need,” said Governor Newsom.

Of the funding, $50 million will go to the California Department of Education to be used to pay for up to 20,000 limited-term additional state-subsidized slots for child care. The other $50 million will go to the Department to ensure child care centers, facilities and family provider homes are safe and clean for the children and families they are serving by reimbursing them for the purchase of gloves, face coverings, cleaning supplies, and other labor related to cleaning in accordance with federal and state public health and safety guidelines.

Governor Newsom recently signed executive orders to ensure prioritization of children of essential infrastructure workers, as well as those in vulnerable populations, including children at risk of violence or neglect, and those with disabilities, in accessing child care services during the state’s COVID-19 response. Under the executive orders, the Department of Education and the Department of Social Services developed and have issued guidance on the prioritization for access to child care services. Essential infrastructure workers include health care workers, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, and grocery workers.

The Governor sent a letter to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee announcing his intent to spend $100 million from the funding appropriated in SB 89, emergency legislation signed into law last month. The legislation created an additional mechanism to provide up to $1 billion General Fund for expenditures related to the COVID-19 emergency.

Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here. Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.

 
