Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Month-long Effort to Curb Driving Behaviors

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.

In a concerted effort to combat distracted driving and enhance roadway safety, the California Highway Patrol participated in a Maximum Enforcement Period from 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, through 5:59 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2. This coordinated operation to kick off Distracted Driving Awareness Month focused on identifying and deterring motorists engaged in dangerous distractions, such as texting or using handheld devices while driving. By deploying officers statewide and maintaining a visible presence, the operation reinforced the CHP’s commitment to reducing crashes, preventing injuries, and saving lives.

“Distracted driving is one of the most preventable dangers on our roads, yet it continues to put lives at risk every day,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “During this enforcement effort, every uniformed member of our department was out on patrol, ensuring drivers stayed focused and made responsible choices behind the wheel. The results show that enforcement and awareness make a difference—no text, call, or distraction is worth a life.”

During the recent MEP, CHP personnel across the state issued nearly 14,000 citations to improve roadway safety. Of those, over 3,200 were for violations of California’s hands-free driving laws, underscoring the ongoing issue of distracted driving. Additionally, the CHP gave more than 2,400 warnings to drivers throughout the enforcement period. While citations hold motorists accountable, warnings serve as valuable educational opportunities, reinforcing the importance of staying focused behind the wheel to keep our roads safe.

In California, it is illegal to hold your phone while driving. That means no texting, calling, or using apps unless you’re using them hands-free, such as with voice commands or a dashboard mount. Drivers under 18 are prohibited from using a phone, including hands-free devices. Those found to be in violation risk being fined, and repeat offenses add points to your driving record. Stay focused, keep your hands on the wheel, and drive safe.

Other unsafe distracted driving behaviors can also include eating, reaching for something, adjusting the radio, or any activity that pulls attention away from driving. Being distracted while driving significantly increases the risk of injuring or killing yourself, passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians, or innocent victims traveling in another vehicle.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, between 2020 and 2024, more than 60,000 crashes in California involved driver inattention, resulting in the death of over 350 people and injuries to more than 43,000 others.

The CHP remains committed to keeping the roads and freeways safe for all travelers. Statewide education and enforcement efforts will be conducted throughout April, with a statewide zero-tolerance enforcement campaign scheduled from April 7 to 14.

