Stay Green Announces Acquisition of Anaheim-Based Emerald Landscape Services

Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired Emerald Landscape Services Inc., a leading commercial landscape maintenance company based out of Anaheim. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“What drew Stay Green to Emerald was the shared values of how business should be conducted – treating employees well and partnering with valued clients,” said Chris Angelo, Stay Green chief executive officer. “They have the experience, resources, and capabilities to allow Stay Green to grow in the Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties”.

The acquisition of Emerald gives Stay Green a superb competitive advantage to a larger segment of the business community. Their existing client base consists of Class A office facilities, Industrial, HOA, Hospitality, Retail, and Municipality clients which moves Stay Green up on the National Top 100 Landscaper List and improves their place on the top 10 list in the South West United States.

“It was apparent to us that joining the Stay Green family was the right move. Caring for their employees, clients, and community is a shared value of Emerald’s and key component on which Stay Green was founded. We have no doubt that they will provide the previous Emerald clients with the same exceptional service they are known for industry wide” shared Emerald Landscape Services, Inc. owner John Croul.

Emerald will now operate under the leadership of Stay Green. The Stay Green executive team will work closely with Emerald, their preexisting management, and their 134 employees over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition and adoption of Stay Green best practices and processes.

“We will continue, as we always have, to focus on what makes us a great company to work for, a great resource partner for our clients, and an emerging market leader in service and quality. Client retention and safety will remain a top priority” stated Jorge Donapetry, Stay Green’s HR professional. The Stay Green Inc. leadership team is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition of service, communication, and attention to detail and will be personally available to all team members, new and existing, to answer all questions, listen to all suggestions and respond to any concerns.

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards. For more information, visit www.staygreen.com.