header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Stay Green Climbs to No. 64 of Top 100 Landscape Firms
| Thursday, Jun 9, 2022
Stay Green

There is something about Stay Green Inc. that keeps it “staying greener” as far as Lawn & Landscape Magazine, the landscaping industry’s premier publication, is concerned: In its popular May Issue, L&L ranked Stay Green No. 64 out of the “Top 100” landscaping firms in the U.S. and Canada for 2022 – a big jump from No. 81 in 2021. Not only that, but CEO Chris Angelo was one among just five executives from the lauded firms invited to share their thoughts on the current state of the industry.

This honor, Angelo says, must be shared with the entire 500-member Stay Green team that serves Southern and Central California. “It takes everyone working together to keep prospering like we have been despite the challenges of the last two years that include a pandemic, conflicts overseas causing supply-chain issues at home, inflation, and a tough labor market for employers,” he says. “But we have the right people on the job caring for our clients’ little ‘Gardens of Eden.’ So, we’re staying green.”

Indeed, L&L ranks its list of Top 100 companies according to revenue generated in the past year. Stay Green generated $38.5 million in 2021, $8.2 million (27%) more than 2020’s $30.3 million. But how does the CEO of No. 64 leapfrog over scores of others to make it within the elite five percentile of leading industry voices highlighted in the story package? Perhaps it has to do with the wisdom, sound business acumen, and innovative ideas he shares in the article where he is featured:

– Wisdom: “In my years of experience, 2021 was probably the most trying and challenging year to manage and lead through,” he says. “Just because of the unintended consequences of COVID, limited resources and people and inflationary pressures.”

– Business Acumen: Wage increases between 20 and 40 percent seen across all skill sets since 2020 demand defensive adjustments in employee hiring and retention practices, he shares. “Industries that never used to look at the green industry to recruit from are now recruiting people out of the green industry to come work for them — whether that’s distribution, trucking and things of that nature,” he says. “That’s forcing us to pay more for an account manager, a production manager or branch manager.”

– Innovative Ideas: More than inflation and wage increases, it is California’s highly regulated market that creates the biggest challenges for Stay Green, Angelo says. “California leads the country in green initiatives, which obviously impacts landscape contractors like us. We’re state no. 1 when they talk about being sustainable and green.” Innovative strategies are a big part of remaining sustainable, he says. Early adopters of regulations that are coming down the pipeline, like California’s ban on the sale gas-powered equipment which will go into effect in 2024, will fare better and be more sustainable in the long run, he highlights. “We’ve been in front of green technologies and using alternatives for the past several years,” he says. “It’s not going to be a shock culturally for our organization when it’s mandated to do that.”

“And perhaps by then,” Angelo adds, “With the continued support of our loyal customers, Stay Green will be closer to the Top 10 within Lawn & Landscape’s Top 100.”

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards. For more information, visit www.staygreen.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-09-2022 Stay Green Climbs to No. 64 of Top 100 Landscape Firms
06-08-2022 Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
06-07-2022 Sept. 9: 2022 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Features Local Forecast
06-07-2022 Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia
06-07-2022 June 23: VIA Hosts ‘Awesome Summer BBQ Party’
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Greg Herrick Announces Retirement After Storied Career at COC
Longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball head coach Greg Herrick announced that he will step away from the program after a 30-year run that included 16 conference championships and 24 postseason appearances. 
Greg Herrick Announces Retirement After Storied Career at COC
Stay Green Climbs to No. 64 of Top 100 Landscape Firms
There is something about Stay Green Inc. that keeps it “staying greener” as far as Lawn & Landscape Magazine, the landscaping industry’s premier publication, is concerned: In its popular May Issue, L&L ranked Stay Green No. 64 out of the “Top 100” landscaping firms in the U.S.
Stay Green Climbs to No. 64 of Top 100 Landscape Firms
SCV Western Star John Bergstrom Wrangles Musical Friends in ‘Grandpa’s Yard’
"Grandpa's Yard" is the sixth album by renowned Santa Clarita Valley Western singer-songwriter, guitarist, and historian John Bergstrom.
SCV Western Star John Bergstrom Wrangles Musical Friends in ‘Grandpa’s Yard’
Newhall School District Announces Four New Principals
A ship is only as seaworthy as the captain at its helm, and Newhall School District is proud to announce four new experienced “captains,” principals, at Wiley Canyon, Pico Canyon, Oak Hills and Peachland Elementary Schools—three of whom are women.
Newhall School District Announces Four New Principals
COC Introduces Payment Plan for Cash-Strapped Students
College of the Canyons has introduced a payment plan option for students who are unable to pay their full balance when registering for classes, at no extra charge.
COC Introduces Payment Plan for Cash-Strapped Students
June 23: The MAIN Featuring Action-Thriller 3Devi
It's time for The MAIN's June Through the Lens film! You won't want to miss it!
June 23: The MAIN Featuring Action-Thriller 3Devi
Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus
A crowdfunding account has been created for longtime and beloved Hart High School employee Larry "Legend" Fiscus.
Fundraiser Set Up for Beloved Hart High Employee Larry Fiscus
June 11: Community Hiking Club Hosts ‘Beat the Heat’ Trek
The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club will hold a hike Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The "Beat the Heat at Mentryville 4 Mile Lollypop Loop up via Johnson Park" hike cover about four miles with a 580-foot ascent.
June 11: Community Hiking Club Hosts ‘Beat the Heat’ Trek
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Horse Husbandry Volunteers
The nonprofit Blue Star Ranch is seeking horse husbandry volunteers. Under the supervision of Blue Star Ranch staff, volunteers will learn how to care for, handle therapy horses and turn them out.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Horse Husbandry Volunteers
Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its annual scholarship luncheon after a two-year hiatus.
Scholarships Awarded by Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Group
Thursday COVID Roundup: 112 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 477
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of seven new deaths and 4,846 new cases countywid, with 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 112 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 477
Water Use Warning Issued Again for Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Water Use Warning Issued Again for Two L.A. County Beaches
New Women’s Health Series Coming to Henry Mayo
On Wednesday, June 22, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will launch Girl Talk, a new health education series for women.
New Women’s Health Series Coming to Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premieres at The MAIN
Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park will be premiering later this month at The MAIN theatre in Newhall.
June 24: Barefoot In the Park Premieres at The MAIN
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified a second case of presumed monkeypox infection in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Reports Second Presumed Case of Monkeypox
June 14: Sierra Hillbillies Start 11 Week Dance Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club announced its starting and 11 week dance course at the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Center. 
June 14: Sierra Hillbillies Start 11 Week Dance Class
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
WalletHub recently released their study on credit card debt, and found Santa Clarita ranked third among all surveyed for paying down its credit card debt. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 3rd In Credit Card Pay Down Nationwide
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
Lief Labs proudly announced that the company has launched its Lief University Mechanical Foundations training program in partnership with College of the Canyons.
Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station is now accepting applications for their Deputy Explorer. 
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Deputy Explorer Program
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
 Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from the use of illegal fireworks.
Agencies Warn of the Dangers of Illegal Fireworks
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of eight new deaths and 6,195 new cases countywide, with 152 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
June 9: Arts Commission Meets to Discuss Plans for Museums in Newhall
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: