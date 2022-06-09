Stay Green Climbs to No. 64 of Top 100 Landscape Firms

There is something about Stay Green Inc. that keeps it “staying greener” as far as Lawn & Landscape Magazine, the landscaping industry’s premier publication, is concerned: In its popular May Issue, L&L ranked Stay Green No. 64 out of the “Top 100” landscaping firms in the U.S. and Canada for 2022 – a big jump from No. 81 in 2021. Not only that, but CEO Chris Angelo was one among just five executives from the lauded firms invited to share their thoughts on the current state of the industry.

This honor, Angelo says, must be shared with the entire 500-member Stay Green team that serves Southern and Central California. “It takes everyone working together to keep prospering like we have been despite the challenges of the last two years that include a pandemic, conflicts overseas causing supply-chain issues at home, inflation, and a tough labor market for employers,” he says. “But we have the right people on the job caring for our clients’ little ‘Gardens of Eden.’ So, we’re staying green.”

Indeed, L&L ranks its list of Top 100 companies according to revenue generated in the past year. Stay Green generated $38.5 million in 2021, $8.2 million (27%) more than 2020’s $30.3 million. But how does the CEO of No. 64 leapfrog over scores of others to make it within the elite five percentile of leading industry voices highlighted in the story package? Perhaps it has to do with the wisdom, sound business acumen, and innovative ideas he shares in the article where he is featured:

– Wisdom: “In my years of experience, 2021 was probably the most trying and challenging year to manage and lead through,” he says. “Just because of the unintended consequences of COVID, limited resources and people and inflationary pressures.”

– Business Acumen: Wage increases between 20 and 40 percent seen across all skill sets since 2020 demand defensive adjustments in employee hiring and retention practices, he shares. “Industries that never used to look at the green industry to recruit from are now recruiting people out of the green industry to come work for them — whether that’s distribution, trucking and things of that nature,” he says. “That’s forcing us to pay more for an account manager, a production manager or branch manager.”

– Innovative Ideas: More than inflation and wage increases, it is California’s highly regulated market that creates the biggest challenges for Stay Green, Angelo says. “California leads the country in green initiatives, which obviously impacts landscape contractors like us. We’re state no. 1 when they talk about being sustainable and green.” Innovative strategies are a big part of remaining sustainable, he says. Early adopters of regulations that are coming down the pipeline, like California’s ban on the sale gas-powered equipment which will go into effect in 2024, will fare better and be more sustainable in the long run, he highlights. “We’ve been in front of green technologies and using alternatives for the past several years,” he says. “It’s not going to be a shock culturally for our organization when it’s mandated to do that.”

“And perhaps by then,” Angelo adds, “With the continued support of our loyal customers, Stay Green will be closer to the Top 10 within Lawn & Landscape’s Top 100.”

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards. For more information, visit www.staygreen.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...