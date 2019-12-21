[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Stay Green Honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards
| Friday, Dec 20, 2019
stay green CLCA awards

The California Landscape Contractors Association recently presented Stay Green Inc., a Santa Clarita-based landscape industry leader, with five awards at the CLCA 2019 Annual Convention in Lake Tahoe.

It’s the latest in a series of regional and national recognition for Stay Green’s superior work in commercial landscaping.

“Our success is a team effort,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “We could not do this without our employees who constantly prioritize safety and quality work. We have to thank our clients too who have trusted us to deliver efficient and beautiful landscaping.”

CLCA’s awards are broken up into categories, highlighting the breadth and width of reputable landscape companies. Stay Green received recognition in the following areas: public works/sports, parks and athletic facilities maintenance, large HOA maintenance, small HOA maintenance, and small commercial maintenance.

Public Works/Sports, Parks & Athletic Facilities Maintenance
Within this category, Stay Green Inc. was recognized with the First Place Trophy for Duane Harte at River Village Park and an Outstanding Achievement Award for their work at City of Downey City Hall. Maintenance had to be financed by public funds to be considered for this category.

Chris Angelo, Stay Green CEO - CLCA

Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green, Inc., winner of five 2019 CLCA Awards.

Small Commercial Maintenance
Stay Green received an Outstanding Achievement Award for their work at Roy & Patricia Disney Cancer Center. Maintenance projects not exceeding monthly contracts of $3,000 were considered in this category.

Large HOA Maintenance
In the category of large HOA maintenance, Stay Green was recognized for their work at Sorrento HOA with an Outstanding Achievement Award. Maintenance projects on a homeowners’ association with a monthly contract amount greater than $6,000 were placed in this category.

Small HOA Maintenance
Stay Green was also recognized with a First Place Trophy for its work at Cornerstone HOA in the category of small HOA maintenance. HOA maintenance projects not exceeding monthly contracts of $6,000 were judged in this category.

“I am proud of our team and the reach we have throughout Southern California. We intend to continue delivering superior landscape services and expanding our family of employees and customers,” Angelo said.

About Stay Green
Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. (www.staygreen.com) provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premier residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment, as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards year after year.
