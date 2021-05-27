header image

1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Top 100 poster for Lawn and Landscape

Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine’s top 100 landscaping companies in North America.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “We’re a family-owned business, and our entire team is like an extended family, so when the company earns recognition like this it highlights the excellence of more than 500 team members throughout nine Southern and Central California counties. We’re proud of every one of them.”

Lawn and Landscape has released the Top 100 list annual for more than two decades and Stay Green has appeared on the list multiple times. With 2020 revenue of $30.3 million (representing a 14 percent increase from 2019, Stay Green is ranked No. 81 on this year’s list.

Stay Green is one of 12 California-based companies on the list – the most of any state, for the eleventh consecutive year. All told, the 100 companies on the list generated 11.9 billion in revenue in 2020, an increase of 8.2 percent from the prior year. The list, which ranks companies based on revenue from landscape profit centers, includes companies from 33 states as well as three from Canada.

Companies also report total employment of 116,252 compared to 112,101 in 2019. Stay Green expects an estimated Landscape Maintenance increase of 80% in 2021.

 
