Stevenson Ranch Burglary Suspects Sought

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is looking for the individuals who committed a residential burglary in Stevenson Ranch.

The burglary was committed on Monday, Feb. 10 at around 7 p.m. when two masked suspects entered a home on the 25200 block of Steinbeck Avenue in Stevenson Ranch through a rear sliding window. They stole a small fire safe containing an estimated $20,000 in jewelry and watches before leaving through the back door.

The home was unoccupied and security footage was recovered.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating.

This incident comes amid concerns over past burglaries in the area allegedly being linked to organized criminal theft groups.

There is no evidence at this time to suggest this incident is related to other burlaries in the area.

Residents are urged to secure their homes, lock all entry points and immediatelyreport suspicious activity to law enforcement.

If you have any information, contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

