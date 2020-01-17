Stevenson Ranch Elementary School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

A memorabilia wall to display photographs, artwork, documents and articles will be created as Stevenson Ranch Elementary School prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August.

School officials are asking for current and previous attendees’ help with donations.

The wall is to commemorate 25 years of learning by displaying work done by people who have attended the school over the years.

“We want people’s artifacts, fun memories, spirit wear, newsletters and ‘your favorite memories’ notes,” said Chad Rose, principal of Stevenson Ranch Elementary School.

Rose said this wall is meant to be a “passage of time” and shows how the school has changed over the last 25 years.

Donations will be collected until May, and construction of the wall will take place over the summer break. Rose hopes the display will be completed by the first day of the 2020-2021 school year in August.

“We want to show the current students that this school has been around longer than they have,” Rose said.

If enough items are collected, Rose said he would like to put plexiglass over the display, so it can be seen for years to come. So if items are donated, he warns they may not be returned.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this milestone,” Rose said. “I’m lucky to be a part of it, this school is really an amazing place.”

Donation items for Stevenson Ranch Elementary School can be emailed to Rose at crose@newhallsd.com or mailed directly to the school at 25820 North Caroll Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA, 91381.