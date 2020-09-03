Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.
“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various communities, such as Azusa, Burbank, El Monte, Glendale, Glendora, Lancaster, La Puente, Los Angeles, Palmdale, Pasadena, Quartz Hill, San Dimas, San Fernando, Stevenson Ranch and Torrance to bring this support service to all residents at no cost. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”
All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.
Location Information, Dates and Hours of Operation:
Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road
Stevenson Ranch, 91381
Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Quartz Hill Library
5040 West Avenue M-2
Quartz Hill, 93356
Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Chimbole Cultural Center
38350 Sierra Highway
Palmdale, 93550
Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Tuesday, Sept. 8
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Valleydale Park
5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue
Azusa, 91702
Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Library
300 North Buena Vista Street
Burbank, 91505
Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
El Monte Community Center
3130 Tyler Avenue
El Monte, 91731
Saturday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Griffith Manor Park
1551 Flower Street
Glendale, 91201
Friday, Sept. 4 AND Tuesday, Sept. 8
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pacific Community Center (entrance near pickleball court)
501 South Pacific Avenue
Glendale, 91204
Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Crowther Teen & Family Center
241 West Dawson Avenue
Glendora, 91740
Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Museum of Art and History
665 West Lancaster Boulevard
Lancaster, 93534
ONGOING
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunshine Park
515 Deepmead Avenue
La Puente, 91744
Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Salazar Park
3864 Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles, 90023
Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Robinson Park
1081 North Fair Oaks Avenue
Pasadena, 91003
Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Senior Center / Community Center
201 East Bonita Avenue
San Dimas, 91773
Thursday, Sept. 3 – Thursday, Sept. 10
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Las Palmas Park
505 South Huntington Street
San Fernando, 91340
Friday, Sept. 4 – Tuesday, Sept. 8
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Ken Miller Recreational Center
3341 Torrance Boulevard
Torrance, 90503
Saturday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 6
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:
– Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.
– Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
– Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
– Avoid alcohol.
– Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
– Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.
– Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at lacounty.gov/heat.
– Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
– Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.
– Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.
For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.
