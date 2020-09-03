Stevenson Ranch Library Serving as Emergency Cooling Center Through Sunday

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various communities, such as Azusa, Burbank, El Monte, Glendale, Glendora, Lancaster, La Puente, Los Angeles, Palmdale, Pasadena, Quartz Hill, San Dimas, San Fernando, Stevenson Ranch and Torrance to bring this support service to all residents at no cost. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

Location Information, Dates and Hours of Operation:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road

Stevenson Ranch, 91381

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Quartz Hill Library

5040 West Avenue M-2

Quartz Hill, 93356

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Chimbole Cultural Center

38350 Sierra Highway

Palmdale, 93550

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Tuesday, Sept. 8

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Valleydale Park

5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue

Azusa, 91702

Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Buena Vista Library

300 North Buena Vista Street

Burbank, 91505

Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

El Monte Community Center

3130 Tyler Avenue

El Monte, 91731

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Griffith Manor Park

1551 Flower Street

Glendale, 91201

Friday, Sept. 4 AND Tuesday, Sept. 8

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Community Center (entrance near pickleball court)

501 South Pacific Avenue

Glendale, 91204

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept. 7

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Crowther Teen & Family Center

241 West Dawson Avenue

Glendora, 91740

Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Museum of Art and History

665 West Lancaster Boulevard

Lancaster, 93534

ONGOING

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunshine Park

515 Deepmead Avenue

La Puente, 91744

Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, 90023

Friday, Sept. 4 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Robinson Park

1081 North Fair Oaks Avenue

Pasadena, 91003

Friday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 7

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Senior Center / Community Center

201 East Bonita Avenue

San Dimas, 91773

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Thursday, Sept. 10

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Las Palmas Park

505 South Huntington Street

San Fernando, 91340

Friday, Sept. 4 – Tuesday, Sept. 8

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ken Miller Recreational Center

3341 Torrance Boulevard

Torrance, 90503

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Sunday, Sept. 6

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

– Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

– Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

– Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

– Avoid alcohol.

– Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

– Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

– Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at lacounty.gov/heat.

– Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

– Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

– Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.